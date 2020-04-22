There are more and more procedures that we can carry out without going to an administration office. The only thing that separates us from being able to carry them out is, beyond the means such as a computer or the internet, the identification. Not everyone has an electronic ID reader or a digital certificate.

Luckily for all Cl @ ve exists. A system designed to unify and simplify the electronic access of citizens to public services, regardless of the administration to which they are addressed: state, regional or local.

The Cl @ ve system allows us to identify ourselves before public administrations and carry out procedures without the need for a digital certificate or DNIe

The objective of the Cl @ ve system is that anyone can identify themselves using certain credentials, basically a username and a password or PIN code, without having to resort to other more complex types of identification. Although, I must take it into account, the electronic ID and electronic certificates are complementary to this system.

How to register in the Cl @ ve system

To use the Cl @ ve system of the Government of Spain, also known as Electronic Identity for Administrations, the first thing we must do is register and for this we have three ways:

In person at a Registry Office

Online with electronic certificate or DNIe

Online without electronic certificate or DNIe

To do so using the last option, it will be necessary to go to the Electronic Office of the Tax Agency, access the Cl @ ve Registration procedure and click on the Register @ Cl @ ve option. We will have to indicate our ID number, then its validity date and click on the Continue button to validate the data entered.

If the information is correct, in the next window we will be informed that to register in the Cl @ ve system an invitation letter is required and can be sent to our tax addressThat is, the one that appears in the Tax Agency and can be found, for example, in our income statement. For the missive to be processed, we will simply click on the Yes button.

Example of an invitation letter to the Cl @ ave system with the Secure Verification Code indicated in red. / Tax agency

When we receive the invitation letter after a few days, we will have to locate the call Secure Verification Code or CSV, go back to the option Register in Cl @ ve and, then, we can select the option I already have an invitation letter. In the next step we will introduce the CSV and click Continue. Then, once the data has been validated, we will have to enter our mobile phone number and email address. After providing these data and accepting the conditions, we will be registered.

To follow the registration method with a DNIe or digital certificate we will have to access the procedure Register with Cl @ ve with an electronic certificate or DNI, enter the information requested and proceed to digital identification.

How to use the Cl @ ve system and obtain the Cl @ ve PIN and the permanent Cl @ ve

Once registered and registered in the system, we can access two types of passwords. We have first of all the Cl @ ve PIN, it is temporary and is obtained by SMS or through a mobile application available for Android and iOS whenever we want to carry out a procedure, or a Cl @ ve permanent, which as its own name indicates is durable in time.

To obtain the Cl @ ve PIN simply, when carrying out a procedure, We will select the identification option through the Cl @ ve PIN system, generally indicated as Use the Cl @ ve PIN App to obtain the PIN in the case of wanting to use the application or Use the browser to obtain the PIN and receive an SMS, in the case of wanting to obtain the password through a text message. We will enter the information that you request below and click on the Get PIN button.

When we have received it, usually within seconds, we will introduce it and we will have access to the desired procedure identified with all guarantees.

In the Cl @ ve system there are two types of credentials: the Cl @ ve PIN, which is temporary and is obtained by SMS or through a mobile application, or the permanent Cl @ ve, which is durable over time, such as if it were a conventional password

To obtain the Cl @ ve permanent, we will have to have on hand the activation code that they provided us in the act of registration. With it, we will access the user activation service, we will enter the information they request, the security question and we will click on Next.

If everything is correct, we will receive an SMS with a one-time code to enter in the corresponding field on the form. After being validated, the system It will allow us to establish the password we want, which will be our permanent Cl @ ve, provided it meets the minimum security characteristics required by the administration. From now on, this credential will be our way of identifying ourselves before an electronic administration service that requests them. Keep in mind that it can be changed and that if we forget it, there are recovery methods.