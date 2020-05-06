After completing the first trial periods started last September, and a first arrival in Germany, France and the Netherlands during the past week, finally the Xbox Project xCloud for Android is now available in Spain. For this, we will only have to register and request access to the preliminary version of Project xCloud for Android, through a simple registration on its official website.

It is thus a small advance with respect to the date originally proposed, and that comes as an incentive to help us cope with the current confinement situationAs Microsoft’s own development team details: “We are actively monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on internet performance, and we believe that we can responsibly start rolling out our preliminary version in a phased manner in the region. We will start in each country with a small number of participants and increase that number over time to avoid saturating regional bandwidth. “

Although the registration process for Project xCloud is quite simple, we will detail below step by step the different requirements and actions that you must complete to be able to access this streaming game service.

Project xCloud minimum requirements for Android

Operating system: Android 6.0 or higher.

Connection: broadband connection (Wi-Fi or mobile network) with a Ghz band and a minimum download speed of 10 Mbps, and a recommended Wi-Fi connection of 5 Ghz; A Bluetooth 4.0 or higher connection is also required.

Others: gamepad controller compatible with the Xbox Wireless Controller system (an Xbox One wireless controller with Bluetooth is recommended).

First of all, it will be to create a valid Microsoft account with an Xbox gamertag, for which we can use any Microsoft email account, or our old Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One accounts.

Once the previous step has been validated, we must access the Project xCloud registration page, and fill in some details such as our country, telephone service provider, and the operating system of our phone (currently only available for Android). Mention that yes there is no answer that makes us more valid than another, being a mere procedure for the subsequent analysis of the evidence, so it is preferable that we complete this request with real data.





Almost immediately, we will receive a first confirmation email, after which we will have no choice but to wait. And it is not until we receive the second confirmation email, when we really have access to the gaming platform.

Finally, we will only have to access the Google Play Store and download the Xbox Game Streaming App to have full access to exclusive titles such as Gears 5, Halo 5, Sea of ​​Thieves, Killer Instinct or Bleeding Edge, among others. But best of all, all the progress we accumulate in these games will be available in the future not only for Project xCloud’s own service, but from any Microsoft console with an Internet connection.

In addition, all those who already own an Xbox One will also have the possibility of making your own streamings and connections with your console, being able to pass the game between both terminals at any time, expanding the available catalog to all the titles they already have.