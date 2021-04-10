How to register in a municipality?

04/09/2021

Every Spanish citizen is obliged to register in the register of the municipality in which he resides, according to what they say from the Legálitas law firm. It is also and as indicated from Adminfácil, a web portal for information on administrative procedures in our country, an individual act. This means that “all members of the same family must register at the same address they share and that “It is not worth doing it alone”. Thanks to this procedure, citizens we receive certain duties and certain rights that will be fundamental to us at certain times.

One of the most important has to do with elections. Specifically, and in the words of Legálitas experts, through registration, any person becomes a voter and is eligible in all the elections that are held. In addition, they ensure from 20 minutes, the registration generates a flyer that will be essential for procedures such as “apply for a school place, apply for a health care card, regulate residence and / or work permits, access social benefits, renew the driver’s license, renew the DNI or register a vehicle”.

But what do we have to do to register correctly in a municipality? According to the account from the Adminfácil portal, “each city council has its own rules and, above all, a specific availability of means to make the registration effective, but in general you have two ways to do it. “On the one hand, the face-to-face route. In this case, we must go to the town hall service office and fill out the registration form. It is important to bear in mind that in large municipalities with a high population density it may be necessary to appointment request.

On the other hand, the online way. Although there are many municipalities in our country in which we can only register physically, more and more municipalities are making the digital registration method available to their residents. As a general rule we will need the electronic DNI or the digital certificate, but some municipalities allow alternative identification mechanisms. In any case, both when registering physically and registering digitally, we must comply with the set of requirements established by our administrative framework.

Which are? Well, in addition to correctly filling out the registration form, and according to the data provided by Adminfácil, people who want to register in a Spanish municipality They must provide title to the property or a lease in force, as well as an identification document. The DNI in the case of people over fourteen years of age, the family book or birth certificate in the case of children under fourteen years of age without a DNI, the European Union Citizen Registration Certificate or the foreigner identity card. The effect of the registration is valid until new change.