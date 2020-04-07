A couple of years ago it seemed unthinkable, but without a doubt Microsoft is one of the companies that has grown and innovated the most in recent years. As of today, the use of its cloud services has grown 775% thanks to tools such as Teams or its video game platform, such as Game Pass.

But the Redmond company wants much, much more. Beyond renewing its most important office suite, which will be renamed Microsoft 365 instead of Office 365, the company has more surprises up its sleeve. We refer to Project xCloud that we have already told you about again and again in Andro4all, a service that allows us to play the best Xbox video games on our smartphone and tablet, and that finally reaches Spain in its preliminary phase.

How to sign up for the preview version of Project xCloud

The truth is that video game platforms in the cloud or by streaming are gaining more and more strength. There we have Google Stadia or NVIDIA GeForce NOW, but they are not the only ones. Because Project xCloud has been going really hard. Not only because who is behind is Microsoft itself, but also because it has an advantage over its main competitors: a really interesting and extensive video game catalog.

However, at the moment Project xCloud is in the testing phase and to date it was only available in a few selected countries. We say to date because Microsoft has just expanded this list with 11 new European countries among which fortunately Spain is. Interested in knowing how to sign up to test the new Microsoft platform? Keep reading.

As we are well told from the Microsoft website itself, The requirements to enjoy the preliminary version of Project xCloud are as follows:

A mobile device with Android 6.0 or higher and bluetooth 4.0

Xbox Wireless Controller bluetooth compatible

WiFi connection or 5 GHz mobile data with 10 Mbps download

The app of Xbox Game Streaming

If we have all these elements we just have to register on the website and cross your fingers for luck. Microsoft warns us that xCloud is only available by invitation and since places are limited, many users will regrettably be left unable to test the new service.

Microsoft is one of the companies that is betting more on video games as a service and Project xCloud is a great example of this. We must remember that your new console, Xbox Series X and of which we know practically all its details, will be a revolution.

If you want more information, we just have to go to the official website of Project xCloud where we are informed about how to register to access the preliminary version. Hopefully luck!

And to you, what do you think of Project xCloud?

