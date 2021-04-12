How to register and see all the series and movies

The subscription to Amazon Prime, in addition to all the advantages that it includes in the Amazon marketplace, also has other associated services of which you can enjoy.

Perhaps the most complete of all is access to watch Amazon Prime Video for free and enjoy all the content available on the platform. Including exclusive series and movies. However, watching Amazon Prime video for free is not the only benefit that the Amazon subscription includes.

Here we tell you everything an Amazon Prime subscription offers you and how to get the most out of your Amazon account thanks to the trial periods offered by the company.

Signing up for Amazon Prime is very simple, you just have to enter the subscription page with your Amazon account and that’s it.

What the Amazon Prime subscription offers you

Advantages of Amazon Prime in store

Being a member of Amazon Prime includes some benefits associated with shopping on Amazon. In addition to access to the rest of the company’s services, just by signing up for Amazon Prime you will have:

FREE 1-day shipping on more than a million products Express shipping or FREE standard shipping on millions of products, for which the 1-day shipping option is not available Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price Free shipping with guaranteed delivery in the same launch day for thousands of pre-sale products for movies, TV series and videogames, among others, Priority Access to Amazon.com flash offers, 30 minutes before their start

The best of all is that you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. That is, you will be able to access the Prime benefits in the marketplace and also enjoy the rest of the benefits.

Free storage on Amazon Photos

Amazon Prime members have unlimited and totally free storage on Amazon Photos. This means that you can upload all your photos to the Amazon cloud without paying an extra.

Amazon Photos is a great opportunity to make backup copies in the cloud, upload photos from your mobile and free up space. Or directly, manage all your photos in one place. And all within the Prime subscription, without paying anything else.

Watch Amazon Prime video for free

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, as well as free shipping on Amazon and other advantages ..

Another of the great advantages of subscribing to Amazon, which is also included in the free trial, is having access to the entire company’s catalog to watch series and movies in streaming. Basically, the advantage that the subscription offers you is to be able to watch Amazon Prime video for free.

Twitch Prime free

Photo by Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash

Just by being a member of Amazon Prime you will have access to Prime Gaming or Twitch Prime. All without paying more. Every month, you can get exclusive loot for games, free games, a free subscription on Twitch.tv and, in addition, all the benefits that Amazon Prime includes.

Among many of the advantages that Twitch Prime includes, perhaps the most relevant is that it offers you a free subscription per month for your favorite streamer. You can support streamers Plus, brag about being Prime on Twitch with exclusive chat content:

You can use the free channel subscription (valued at € 4.99) each month to help your favorite content creators Chat with the crown chat badge for members only Twitch exclusive chat colors and emoticons

Prime Student: all the advantages at a reduced price.

Also remember that Amazon offers a special subscription for students at a reduced price. You may sign up on Prime Student and in addition to having access to the trial period and all the benefits of Amazon Prime, You will also get € 10 to spend on Amazon.com.

Prime Student offers college students all the benefits of Prime, with a 90-day trial and half the price of the regular Prime subscription, including:

Fast, free shipping on millions of products Online movies and series with Prime Video Exclusive discounts for students Over 2 million songs with Prime Music

You can try Prime Student during three months free.

Get more out of your Amazon account

Access to Amazon Prime Video channels

Although the Prime subscription includes the ability to view the entire catalog, Prime Video also has some exclusive channels that, for a little more, give you access to much more content. There are many channels available on Amazon Prime Video, focused on specialized thematic content.

Members of Amazon Prime Video have a special discount on thematic channels, in addition to having them fully integrated into the Amazon service, including mobile apps and TVs, among which they stand out.

STARZPLAY– A collection of marathon series and new movies every month.Noggin– All Nick Jr. content without ads. MUBI– Every day a new critically acclaimed and expertly selected filmShort TV– a 24/7 HD television channel dedicated to short filmsOUTtv LGBTQ +: OUT series, documentaries, films and originalsQello– Thousands of award-winning full-length concerts in on-demand serviceMezzo: the best of classical music, jazz and danceMGM: Hollywood happenings and iconic MGM TV series.

3 free months of Amazon Audible

Audible

Your Amazon account also allows you to subscribe to Amazon Audible. It is a service that offers unlimited access to more than 90,000 audiobooks and exclusive content.

Now you can try Audible up to 3 months totally free and enjoy its catalog of more than 90,000 audiobooks in Spanish. Only with sign up You will have free access to great titles such as Harry Potter, Patria, The Girl on the Train or Sherlock Holmes, among others.

It is not included in the basic Amazon Prime Video subscription, but you can try Audible totally free for 30 days. And if you are an Amazon Prime member you will have it free for 3 months. During and after the trial period (if you subscribe) you will have access:

Unlimited access to the Audible subscription catalog Exclusive content such as Gen Dro, You Won’t Believe It, You Can’t Die In Delos, Alice in Wonderland narrated by Michelle Jenner, The Story with Mario, Sherlock Holmes narrated by Jose Coronado and many more. Listen to everything when and where you want, even offline, through the Audible app. Ask Alexa to start your audiobook, skip to the next chapter and much more. Free trial for 30 days, 3 months to Amazon Prime customers Free cancellation at any time.

