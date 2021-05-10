How to regain a good relationship with your parents, when disagreements or estrangement have damaged it

Is it possible to recover and have a good relationship with our parents again when it has deteriorated for a long time? Undoubtedly, child-parent conflicts are one of the most difficult to deal with and cause damage on a personal and emotional level whose pieces are difficult to mend, especially when these problems end up become entrenched and even magnify over time.

The break with parents can have its origin in different situations: misunderstandings, past problems that have remained unresolved, apparently irreconcilable differences … All of them events that cause terrible pain in both parties as well as tremendous discomfort because the Family, and especially parents, are one of the fundamental pillars of any person.

If the relationship with them does not work and is very deteriorated, it is very possible that it has a direct effect on the rest of our personal relationships, which has a very negative impact on the development of our daily life and the achievement of our goals; and negatively affects our mood causing feelings of sadness and guilt.

As we can rebuild that link And recover a relationship when there has been so much pain and sadness along the way? The specialists point out that it is possible as long as both parties are interested in achieving it and each of them be willing to empathize, acknowledge your mistakes, take some responsibility and dedicate time since it is not a goal that can be achieved immediately. These are some of the guidelines they recommend to start over:

Before taking the step of seeing each other again and addressing a possible reconciliation it is important do an inner exercise related to the emotions that inhabit within one. First, accept our share of responsibility in the conflict. It is not about blaming ourselves but it is about recognizing and accepting that we have taken part in that distancing.

It is also essential assume that not only we have suffered for this separation and empathize with the pain our parents have also felt. Seeing beyond our own suffering helps us understand them and find solutions. If, on the contrary, we gloat only in our pain, it will be difficult to open a door to reconciliation.

On the other hand, you have to try understand their point of view. Put ourselves in their place at the time the breakup occurred or understand the situation they were going through so that everything would break. Many times we can overlook that they had reasons or compelling reasons at that time to act as they did or that they simply did not know how to manage it better. If they are constantly judged and blamed for the way they acted or behaved, we will not be able to turn the page.

This will oblige us, by extension, to accept that parents, like anyone else, are not perfect, that it is not in our hands to change them and that we should not pretend to have control over them but rather try to see them in the most positive and realistic way possible.

The objective of all this is to stop blaming them for everything that happened and give way to forgiveness. You have to understand that if you do not forgive yourself, it will be impossible to recover the relationship – since we will hardly be able to meet them as if nothing had happened – and even, even if we do not want to have a fluid relationship again, that forgiveness is necessary to be able to turn the page, let go of ballast and get on with our life.

First contact

At the time of meeting again to start the path of reconciliation, specialists recommend choosing a neutral place, where all parties feel comfortable and there are no time limits to be able to converse without pressure. It is not a question, at all, of meeting again and leading the conversation on inconsequential and little conflictive topics. Unlike, with all the education in the world we must address the issue that got us there, transmit to them – without blaming them – how we have felt during all this time and make them feel that we also want to know how they have been through.

If we feel ready, this would be an ideal time to apologize for some of the things we’ve done or said before losing communication. Doing so can also create the right environment for our parents to assume their share of responsibility as well. It is important too go with an open mind And don’t get a preconceived idea of ​​what’s going to happen or be disappointed if things don’t progress as fast as we’d hoped. Remember that it is a slow process.

If after this first meeting it is perceived that the relationship can heal and also improve, it is time to get down to work. Propose a new meeting start the path to give continuity and end the distancing. Giving them a gateway into our life again consists of make them part of it: ask them for advice, let them help us, interact with them continuously and, reciprocally, also offer our support to that they feel they can count on us.

As in the case of the first contact, it is important that we continue to maintain realistic expectations During all the process. Re-strengthening ties with our parents is a matter, above all, of time and perseverance, of knowing how to recognize that there will be ups and downs but that these can be overcome, that each party will need its own rhythm and that to shelve negative feelings and give input positive ones will only be done gradually. Sometimes enlisting the help of a family therapist during this stage it can also help to overcome the worst moments of the process.