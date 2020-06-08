When we create Pages, Numbers or Keynote documents we add more than just text. We can add images, shapes, videos, audio, etc. All this extra content increases the size of the document, something that although in general is not important, it is necessary to take into account when we want to send the document to other people. Fortunately Apple offers to reduce the size of our documents Pages, Numbers or Keynote with three clicks, “it just works”.

Compress images and videos and crop hidden content

In general the compression of a document it will make more sense in those where we use videosAlthough a document with many images can also benefit from the measure. The steps are very simple:

We open the document from Pages, Numbers or Keynote on our Mac.

From the File menu we choose Reduce File Size.

Once here we have some options:

Reduce large images: As the name suggests, it will compress large images.

Delete trimmed video and audio parts: will take care of removing those pieces of video or audio that we do not use in our document. For example, we could have imported a 3-minute video and played only 10 seconds, and even removed the audio.

Video format: We can choose between the most compatible (H.264), High efficiency (HEVC) or Preserve original format according to our needs. In general, the HEVC option will lower the size of the document, although it will depend a lot on the original format of the video.

Video quality: We can choose if the video will be saved in 4K, 1080p or Draft / smaller file quality.

Once we have chosen the options that interest us, we find, without counting Cancel, two options at the bottom: Reduce this file and Reduce a copy. In general we will want to use the second option to make sure that if the end result is not to our liking we can go back. After reducing a copy, the save box will appear where we will choose a name and click Save. If instead we choose Reduce this file, the change will be applied directly to the document we are working on.

The compression ratio, which we see appear at the top of the dialog box, can vary greatly between document and document depending on the content that we have added. It is interesting that we notice that, as we change the different options, calculation of final document size after compression changes dynamically. In this way we can investigate which option will provide us with better compression without having to reduce the document several times.

Without a doubt, the ability to reduce the size of a file from Pages, Numbers or Keynote is one of the many details that make the Apple suite stand out from the rest of the alternatives that we can find.

Share

How to reduce the size of a document from Pages, Numbers or Keynote on our Mac