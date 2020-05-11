Leaning on salt substitutes is a good strategy to reduce your consumption in your day to day

Consume Salt too much is not good for health. It is popular knowledge that salt promotes fluid retention, which affects your health and your body figure. If you want to know how you can reduce the presence of salt in your daily meals, this article can be very useful for you.

Lean on substitutes

According to an article by the Arthrtris Foundation, salt substitutes are quite helpful for reduce the intake of salt in your diet without sacrificing its effects on your food.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cited in the aforementioned article, people over the age of 51, and those with hypertension, diabetes, or kidney failure, should consume 1,500 mg (about ½ teaspoon) of sodium per day.

But the Himalayan saltFor example, it generates a flavor similar to that of common salt, having a less harmful chemical composition than this. It is accessible enough for you to try it out and see for yourself the results.

Season!

Seasoning foods with spices, herbs, pepper or vinegar represents a way to reduce the presence of salt in your diet, but it is also a way to improve and diversify your culinary skills and open your palate to new experiences.

Eat fresh foods

Unprocessed foods are low in sodium, being they also very low in salt. Whole wheat breads, vegetables, and fresh fruits are achievable alternatives that you can turn to to lower the presence of salt in your diet.

Sausages, canned foods, soup packages and pre-frozen products tend to have a very high salt content, so they should not occupy important spaces in your diet.

Eat at home

The fast food It has a very high sodium content, but it is also served in restaurants. Thus, what is prepared at home appears as a healthier alternative. Another option that you have within reach is to ask that you serve the dishes with little salt.

As you have seen, there are alternatives that can be used to replace salt, and that not only will they help you to have a better state of health, but they can also enrich your culinary experience and knowledge.

