How to reduce microplastics in your home, and all its risks | Life

The greatest risk of exposure to microplastics is in the home, as it is the place where people spend the most time. Australian scientists explain how to reduce this danger.

In recent years they have been found microplastics at the top of Everest, in human placentas, in 90% of the table salt we consume or in the stomach of birds, crustaceans, fish and many other animals. Also in corals, places as diverse as the Italian Alps or the Mariana Trench, baby bottles or remote islands of the Arctic.

What’s more, a study by the University of Newcastle commissioned by WWF shows that each person ingests 2,000 plastic particles a week, which is equivalent to swallowing the weight of 52 credit cards a year. Although its effects on the body are not yet known exactly, the scientific community puts the magnifying glass and alerts about a global health crisis around this new invasion.

People spend up to 90% of their time indoors, so the highest risk of exposure to microplastics it is in homes. This is alerted by a new study from Macquarie University (Australia) published in the journal ScienceDirect and analyzed by the World Economic Forum on its website.

While research on this type of plastic tends to focus on the exterior and check the presence of particles in nature, it analyzes the amount of microplastics humans are exposed indoors. To do this, the team of scientists analyzed the dust deposited from the indoor air in 32 homes in Sydney over a period of one month in 2019.

One of the main conclusions of the study is that petrochemical based fibers They comprise 39% of the deposited interior dust particles.

Carpeted floors were associated with significantly more dusty amounts than hard floors. Younger children are the most affected, as they showed a higher rate of ingestion and inhalation of these particles, less than 5 millimeters in diameter.

Microplastics: from clothes, furniture and packaging to your organs

The microplastics They come from clothing, furniture, bottles, or food and beverage containers. The Australian study recalls that we live in a sea of ​​plastic, which reaches the interior of homes in the dust that is deposited on the surfaces.

The researchers found that between 22 and 6,169 microfibers were deposited as dust per square meter each day. 39% of the dust particles were microplastics, while 42% were natural fibers such as cotton, hair and wool. 18% were transformed into natural-based fibers such as viscose and cellophane and the remaining 1% were films and fragments of various materials.

The microplastics they can carry a variety of pollutants, such as trace metals and some potentially harmful organic chemicals. They can be carcinogenic and also mutagenic, which means they damage DNA.

One of the worst news is that children under the age of six inhale up to three times as much microplastics than the average: 18,000 fibers, or 0.3 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per year. They would also ingest an average of 6.1 milligrams of powdered microplastics per kilogram of body weight each year.

The reasons are that children have a higher respiratory rate, lower relative body weight, and smaller size. They also have more contact with the ground and put their hands to their mouths more than adults.

3 effective ways to minimize exposure to microplastics at home

Those responsible for the investigation recommend that you take care of the flooring materials first. Hard surfaces such as polished wood are safer than carpets, rugs and materials of this style, as they retain more of microplastics.

Homes with carpets as the main floor covering had nearly twice as many petrochemical-based fibers such as polyethylene, polyamide, and polyacrylic as homes without carpeted floors.

On the contrary, polyvinyl fibers (synthetic fibers made from vinyl chloride) were twice as common in homes without carpet. The reason for this is that the coating applied to hard floors degrades over time and produces polyvinyl fibers in household dust.

The second point is how often you clean your house, a point that can make a difference. It is recommended to vacuum at least once a week, as well as to ventilate frequently. Vacuuming was related in his research to less presence of microplastics in the powder.

Finally, Australian scientists also advise prioritizing natural fibers on clothing, furniture, and household items, rather than Synthetic materials from which more particles are released.

The next step in this investigation will be to determine what is the safe level of exposure to this material, how it affects ingestion and inhalation of microplastics health and consequences for both children and adults.

