         How to Reduce iPhone Animations to Save Battery

One of the most careful aspects of iOS is its animations. In fact, Google has practically traced them with Android 10 with enough success. However, if we have an iPhone with a certain time, it may cost you a bit more to move these animationsSo minimizing them is a great idea to save resources and, in some cases, energy.

In iOS it is not too easy to find these settings, but it is enough to dig a little about the menus to find them. Let’s teach you how to disable animations on iPhone, a process that will not take you more than five minutes.

Disabling animations on iOS

As you have seen, iOS is a fairly rich system at the animation level. Virtually every movement we make in the system is accompanied by careful animation, something that can pose problems on devices with a little more time. To adjust these animations, we are going to go to the iOS settings section.

From the ‘Accessibility’ section of the iPhone you can control various functions that, although not in sight, can greatly influence the performance of the terminal

Within the settings we are going to look for the ‘Accessibility’ section. Although this menu is intended for certain functions related to accessibility for people with limited functions, we find settings as interesting as Face ID’s own or, in the case at hand, those of ‘Movement’. Click on this option and a small submenu will open with three options in principle.

Reduce movement

Automatic effects on messages

Automatically preview videos

The settings that matter to us here are ‘Reduce motion’. After activating it, much of the system animations are minimized, including parallax effects on icons. We can also activate the option ‘Prefer gradual transition’, which reduces the animations of the controls of the user interface.

In the case of iOS it is not like Android, animations are not completely disabled. However, these are reduced to a minimum, giving a greater sense of speed and freeing the system from moving so much content.

Share



How to Reduce iPhone Animations to Save Battery