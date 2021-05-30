How to recover your sex life after a year of drought due to the pandemic

(Photo: STEFANIA PELFINI, LA WAZIYA PHOTOGRAPHY VIA GETTY IMAGES)

During the pandemic, there has been no shortage of articles on sex or the lack of sex between singles. But it is not just a singles problem; there are many couples and married couples whose sex lives have collapsed during lockdown and the pandemic.

If you’ve been without sex for a year (or more) and you’re worried you’ve forgotten how to do it, sex therapist Shannon Chavez confirms that you’re not alone.

“It’s such a common concern that all of my patients, if not all, have told me something like that,” he says.

“The pandemic has caused drastic changes and uncertainty in our lives, which has affected the way we have sex and enjoy it. Basically, everyone was scared of being around another person. It’s normal for so many people to get nervous when resuming their sex life. “

Celeste, 23, admits that she is anxious about the idea of ​​sleeping with someone again when she is already vaccinated. The last time she had sex was six months ago, with her now ex-boyfriend. Since then, he has conflicted feelings, because he wants to, but he is afraid.

“I always get a little nervous, and even more so with the pandemic, so I’m afraid that the roll will cut me off at the worst moment,” says Celeste.

Celeste will get the second dose of the vaccine soon. He is optimistic and believes that the fear will go away sooner rather than later.

“I don’t want to obsess. I want it to happen without forcing it. I don’t use dating apps because they drive me crazy, but when the bars can fill up again, I think the time will simply come. “

And when it hits Celeste or anyone in her situation, it doesn’t have to be weird or awkward. Discover the advice of Chavez and other sex therapists to regain your …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.