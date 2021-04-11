How to recover the mobile phone if it is wet and does not turn on

One of the most common accidents that can occur with a mobile phone the thing is Get wetEither because liquid has been spilled on it or it has fallen into the water, for example. In fact, a 2014 study indicates that 25% of users have damaged their phones with water or some other liquid.

This incident may affect performance of the device if it is not acted quickly and effectively, as warns Ritesh chugh, Senior Lecturer in Information Systems and Analysis at Central Queensland University (CQUniversity), Australia, in an article signed in The Conversation.

According to Chugh, the humidity that is trapped inside the device can cause the photos to look blurry, the audio of the phone is altered or directly does not work, does not react to the battery charge or even some of its internal parts to rust .

“Although new phones are advertised as ‘waterproof’, this does not mean that they are waterproof or totally immune to water,” notes Chugh, who emphasizes the following: “Water resistance only implies that the device can withstand some exposure to water before substantial damage occurs. “

To know the resistance of our mobile phone, just look at the ‘Ingress Protection’ code, commonly called IP ratingChugh says.

This classification shows two numbers: the first refers to protection against solids such as dust, while the second indicates resistance to liquids, specifically to water.

Chugh gives the example of a phone with a rating of IP68, present in the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 phones. In this case, the device “has a protection against solid objects of 6 (total protection against dust, dirt and sand) and a protection against liquids of 8 (protected against immersion in water at a depth of more than one meter )”, Explain.

Also, keep in mind that phone manufacturers carry out their IP tests in fresh waterTherefore, if the mobile were wet in sea or swimming pool water, this classification would not be reliable.

How to repair a wet mobile

According to this expert, the last thing to do is put the phone in a container with rice, one of the most widespread myths. Instead, Chugh has produced a series of recommendations which exposes in nine points:

Immediately turn off the device If the phone is waterproof and has been spilled or immersed in a liquid other than water, both Apple and Samsung recommend rinsing it by immersing it in running water (but not under a tap, may cause damage) Dry the phone with paper towels or a soft cloth Gently shake the device to remove the water from the charging ports, but never vigorously, as it may spread the liquid inside. SIM card If you have one, use a compressed air spray to blow the water out of the device. Avoid using a hot hair dryeras heat can break the rubber seals and damage the screen. Dry the phone (and especially the ports) in front of a fan. Leave the phone in an airtight container filled with silica gel packets (those small packets that come inside new shoes and bags) or another drying agent, as they help absorb moisture.Do not charge the mobile until you are sure that it is dry, since charging a device with liquid inside or in the ports can cause more damage. Apple recommends waiting at least five hours once a phone appears dry before charging it (or until the alert clears).

Finally, the expert indicates that if the device still does not work after following the steps above, “do not try to open the phone yourself. It is better to take it to a professional,” concludes Chugh.