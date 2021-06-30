How to recover my WhatsApp account if it is stolen? | Pixabay

That’s right, it seems that in reality not everything is lost, since you only need to follow these steps to recover your WhatsApp account if it has been stolen, so keep reading to find out everything you have to do.

If for some reason your account WhatsApp, not all is lost and today we explain the steps and options to recover it.

As you will be able to know until now, or if for some reason you were ignorant, using WhatsApp, it is recommended to be careful when opening links that may appear suspicious, sharing the double authentication verification code, among other methods hackers use to steal accounts.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to recover a status after 24 hours

However, not everything is gray, since now it is possible to recover the account, even if it has been stolen and this time we explain in detail all the steps to achieve it.

The first thing you will have to do is register in WhatsApp with the cell phone number Later you will have to enter the six-digit code that will arrive via SMS Verify the number This will close the session of the person who has stolen your account

However, it is likely that whoever stole the account will activate two-step authentication, making it difficult for you to recover.

If this is the case, there is still a way to recover your WhatsApp account and you only have to wait seven days and that is how you can verify your account, even without the two-step verification code.

This will cause the other person’s session to close, since the SMS will reach your cell phone and, upon entering it, you will recover your account.

It may interest you: It allows Instagram to publish photos and videos from a computer

On the other hand, WhatsApp is always constantly updated, however, not all tools solve the simplest aspects of the smartphone’s internal memory.

We already know that the instant messaging system has its own storage manager to free up space, but there is data that escapes the system and the recommendation is to do the process manually.

And it is that it does not take a computer genius to access the hidden data that WhatsApp activity leaves in the internal memory of the smartphone.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

You will also not need to download a third-party application from your operating system’s store and the solution is to use the file explorer.

Unlike WhatsApp’s storage manager, the phone’s file explorer has access to backups, profile pictures, and other material.

In general, the manager is used to be able to delete photos and video without giving access to the residues left by the system.