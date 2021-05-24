The pandemic left a negative economic balance in Mexico in 2020 with a drop of 8.5% in national production, in addition the perspective for 2021 is that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 5%, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund and the Ministry of Economy. With this panorama, How to recover from an economic crisis?

One feature that stands out against the bleak outlook is that people did not go into debt and, on the contrary, increased savings.

The National Survey of Financial Inclusion shows that the percentage of people who save actively increased 17 points, going from 51% of the entire adult population to 68%.

“Bank clients have preferred to save than borrow in credit to the private sector. At the end of 2020, bank deposits grew 9.7% while credit to the private sector fell 1.3% in annual terms ”, he explains Juan Luis Ordaz, Director of Financial Education of Citibanamex.

How to recover from an economic crisis

What do these figures tell us? Juan Luis Ordaz, who is also a teacher in economics from El Colegio de México, responds that it is an indicator that Mexicans have learned a lesson from previous economic crises.

“Something has served the different financial education programs because we are not seeing what happened in past crises that people were going to borrow from the banks, which I think is positive and allows us to get out of this situation faster ”.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are vital to the Mexican economy as they account for 99.8% of the companies in the country, their contribution to GDP is 52% and they group more than 70% of formal jobs.

According to the Business Demography Study carried out by INEGI in 2020, of the 4.9 million MSMEs, 3.9 million survived the pandemic, 79%. And 619,00 new ventures emerged.

“Without a doubt, the most affected were the MSMEs because many times they do not have the financial support or adequate administration to face a significant reduction in sales,” says Ordaz.

As support, the bank as a whole opted to postpone the payment of loans with four and up to six months to all clients, whether or not they were entrepreneurs. Other actions, adds the director of Citibanamex, “was to facilitate access to new loans but only 6% of companies have received this type of support.”

Difficult picture

Despite the fact that new companies and new jobs were created, the balance is negative.

With the closure of companies, 2.9 million jobs were lost. Of the new companies, there is a balance of 1.2 million new jobs.

The expectation is that with the application of vaccines to the population, productive sectors that were greatly affected such as the textile, tourism, restaurant, private education and construction industries will recover.

The key word of the companies that managed to stay afloat has been adaptation, since six out of 10 of these MSMEs had to implement some type of stoppage, either partial or total, and half of these businesses had to close more than 21 days.

The confinement and the restriction of coexistence led entrepreneurs to digitize their business, an issue that for the new generations may be trivial, but it is a challenge for the entrepreneurs of the baby boomer and X generations.

“In two or three months these businesses had to have adapted because otherwise the cash flow management of the companies’ income would not allow them to survive longer,” he explains. Gretel cervantes, PhD student in public policy at the Center for Economic Research and Teaching, AC

What did it imply? The acquisition of hardware and software to offer their products on various online sales platforms and learn how to use them; offer home delivery; diversify payment methods: cash, bank transfer, card payment, interest-free monthly payments; new communication channels through social networks, email and WhatsApp; modify your business according to the demand for goods and services and new marketing strategies.

And it was the majority who knew how to interpret the needs of the new normal.

A Microsoft study shows that eight out of 10 Mexican MSMEs made a change in their business, the adoption of technology being the most important.

Learn about finance and management

Gretel Cervantes indicates that MSMEs have the challenge of learning basic notions of finance and administration to have healthier companies.

“We have to start by distinguishing between money and capital of the company. It is a very common but very serious confusion ”.

Money serves as a means of payment to cover personal needs through products or services.

It only works as a medium of exchange but it can be converted into capital the moment it is used to generate more money, when it is put as an investment in a business.

And the ultimate goal of capital is to generate more capital, says the finance professor of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico City campus.

He comments that he was part of the team that designed a course and business project for L’Oréal, a company in the beauty sector with a worldwide presence.

“In this company they have realized that many of the aesthetics to which they are directed do not have a good management of finances. Entrepreneurs in the field of beauty do not know how to distinguish between their money and that of aesthetics, they think it is the same ”.

In the courses they address topics such as evaluating the profitability of a business, understanding the flow of money, comparing it in the same terms to see if it is viable or not.

“People venture to start a business, but they have no idea how much they expect to earn, at what rate to value the projects and let’s not go that far, many times they do not know how to use their credit card or how to request a loan. In the end, although they are topics that those of us who study finance see, they are basic mathematics: addition, subtraction, division and multiplication that should be the domain of entrepreneurs ”, says Cervantes.

Know the company

Micro, small and medium-sized companies are classified according to the number of employees: micro are those with one to 10 employees, small ones with 11 to 30 in the commercial sector and in the industrial or service sector up to 50; and the medium ones are those with 31 to 100 workers in the commercial sector, from 51 to 100 in the services sector, or from 51 to 250 in the industrial sector.

The point is that MSMEs are characterized by having a family structure, the members of a household are usually the employees of the business.

Its capital comes from the owner of the company or family members. Their decisions do not correspond to a business plan but rather they are more intuitive. Hence, most do not survive more than 10 years.

Those businesses that survived this economic crisis will be worthy of study by the academy, acknowledges Gretel Cervantes.

Find out what resources were exploited and their resilience from a psychological, marketing and administrative point of view.