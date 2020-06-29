The program, like the others on the market, allows you to recover deleted files from any storage, either SSD, hard drive, USB stick or SD card. The app has three modes of operation that use different modes to try to recover files deleted by mistake.

Three ways to recover deleted files in Windows 10

The mode Default uses the Master File Table (MFT) to find lost files. This is the best method when the MFT and some segments of the files (File Record Segments, or FRS) are still present on the disk.

The mode Segment it does not need the MFT to be present, but it does require segments of the file. These segments are summaries of the file information that the NTFS system stores in the MFT, including the name, date, size, type, or location on the drive.

The mode Signature it just requires the data to be present and searches for specific file formats. It does not work with small files, and this is the only way that can be used to recover files on external storage systems, such as a USB stick. We can recover files in JPEG, PDF, PNG, MPEG, DOCX, XLSX, MP3, MP4, ZIP, RAR, etc. It also supports NTFS, FAT, exFAT and ReFS.

How to use Windows File Recovery

The program, despite being downloaded from the Microsoft Store, is a Win32 with executable .exe. So, once we download it, we can take the winfr.exe file wherever we want. The program is a command line tool, so it does not have an interface as such. First, we have to install the app from the official link. If it gives you any problem when you give it to obtain, try giving Add to cart and “buying it” for 0 euros. You may also need to have an Insider account and be using Windows 10 2004 to install it.

Once we install it, we have to run it with administrator permission. Once inside, the commands that we can use will appear, with examples that show us the order in which we have to put the commands, with «winfr»Followed by the path where the recovered file will go, the recovery mode and the folder or format we want to search for.

We also find an advanced options menu by typing winfr /! and that allow us to adjust the recovery to our liking, specifying sectors that we want to scan, or deactivating some specific file extensions.

As for the ability to recover files, unfortunately, this is very similar to that offered by other programs with a much easier interface to use, where some files with too many corrupt sectors are just as unreadable.