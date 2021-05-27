How to recover data and files already deleted on Android

With UltData for Android, it is very easy and fast to recover files deleted by mistake in just 3 steps.

Tenorshare, is a company of smartphone software and solutions, which has gained strength in recent years with its large catalog of applications and has managed to position itself as benchmark for safety and quality in the sector.

There are many options that we have thanks to this expert in solutions, from options for iPhone and Android, applications for data transfer and backup, unlocking passwords and accounts, changing GPS location, data recovery, as well as a series of videos and tutorials that share tricks and step by step of different functions on your mobile.

One of the star products of this company is the application UltData, which is nothing more and nothing less, than the secret to recover data and files that for some reason you have deleted, or lost from your Android mobile. If you want to know how to recover your deleted files in just 3 easy steps, we invite you to continue reading all the information we have for you.

What is UltData and why is it your best option?

UltData is a special application for Android mobiles, which allows you to Recover data, which specifically bring you back deleted WhatsApp photos, videos and files Android internal memory and SD card.

Whether you accidentally deleted some things, your phone broke or took a dip in the pool, or, that the system had some bugs and files and data were deleted from your mobile, this will be the simplest solution that you can find.

UltData is an excellent and practical tool, which unlike others allows you to scan and have a preview deleted files, before retrieving them. Thanks to this, you will be able to make a much faster and selective recovery, only of the files that interest you and without wasting time in a general recovery, of all the files that you could find in the deleted ones of your mobile.

This application works to restore files, both from internal memory and from SD / TF cards. In addition, it is so secure that the company itself claims that neither they could access your data or files. It is totally risk-free and read-only, without any theft of personal information or loss of data.

3 simple steps to recover your files

Who has not happened to him that you want to delete a photo and mistakenly delete another? Recover this and other types of files that have been deleted from your mobile, for different circumstances, it is possible with UltData and the process is very simple, since you only need a couple of steps to achieve it.

1 Connect: Once you download the application on your device, you must connect it to your computer, then select the function on the main panel within the application “Recover lost data”.2 Scan: The application scans all the data that is possible on your device, in a matter of a few minutes you will have the files found and scanned. Afterwards, you can analyze each of the files found in detail, in order to choose the ones you want to recover.3 Recover: Your last task is select files what do you want to recover and choose the option “Recover”.

And that’s it, that’s how easy it is to recover the files that you lost and that you missed so much. Now you know with UltData for Android, it is possible to recover deleted data from your mobile in the blink of an eye.

