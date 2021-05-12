How to recover closed tabs in any browser | Technology

In the three major Internet browsers, you have the opportunity to quickly recover the tabs that you have accidentally or deliberately closed.

Surely on more than one occasion you have closed a tab in your usual browser and you have wanted to recover it. Both Google Chrome and Firefox and Safari allow you to do it very quickly and easily.

There are several methods to return to that web page closed of its own free will and accident without complications, just by pressing a couple of keys. Historically you had to dive into history, a tedious process especially for those who consult many websites simultaneously.

What’s more, you have the option to configure the browser to remember the tabs that were open when the browser window was closed.

You no longer have to pull your hair out and face the history review, but you have the following at your disposal key combinations to retrieve tabs.

How to recover a closed tab in Chrome

To achieve this purpose you only have to press Ctrl + Shift + T on Windows or Cmd + Shift + T on Mac at the same time. Chrome will instantly retrieve them as if nothing had happened.

How to recover a closed tab in Safari

In case you want to recover tabs in Safari, you can execute this action by simultaneously pressing the keys Cmd + Z (Mac) or Ctrl + Z (Windows).

How to recover a closed tab in Firefox

If your preferred browser is Firefox, the same formula works as in Google Chrome: Ctrl + Shift + T in Windows and Cmd + Shift + T in the case of Mac.

In all 3 browsers you will retrieve the last closed tabs in the same order in which they were closed. In addition, in Chrome you can go to the Main Menu and access the quick access menu in which the last 8 closed tabs are saved.

To do this, click on the Three dots located on the right side of the options bar and go to the History option. In this case you can select the tab you want recover by clicking on the Link.

Configure your browser to remember tabs when opening Google Chrome

To get you out of trouble, another possibility is to configure Chrome so that after completely closing the browser, the system remember when you rerun it all the tabs that you had open. It’s especially useful when you close Chrome inadvertently or by mistake.

You will activate this function by clicking on the access to the Main Menu in the upper right corner and selecting Settings.

Find the section When you open the browser and click on the option Open all as it was before closing.

From this moment on, when you open the browser, all the tabs open the last time you closed it will be displayed automatically.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.