If you mistakenly deleted a chat, fortunately there are two ways to recover that deleted chat

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging application in the world although it has several functions or tricks that can help you improve its use, now we present how to recover a deleted chat.

If you mistakenly deleted a chat, luckily There are two ways to recover that deleted chat.

If you have the automatic backup on WhatsApp you have nothing to worry about, as long as that copy has this chat stored, so it is recommended that it be done daily.

The trick is to uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp, so you will have to delete the application and reinstall it, or delete data and cache so that you can log in again and you can restore the backup that contained the chats or chats deleted by mistake.

Eye, you should not make a backup after deleting the chat, otherwise you will not be able to recover the deleted chats in this way since the most recent backup replaces the last one stored.

If you don’t have backup

In case of not having a recent backup there is another option because WhatsApp automatically makes a backup of your chats and stores them locally on your phone and not on iCloud or Google Drive.

This local backup is made every day at 02:00, and the files are kept for a week, that is, You will have 7 backup copies on the device for each day of the week that are replaced by the same day of the following week, so if you take more than this time you will no longer be able to recover the deleted chat.

But restoring a past backup is not so easy, you must first identify the backup where the chat that interests you is reset follow these steps:

Open your phone’s file explorer.

Find the “WhatsApp” folder and then enter the subfolder with the name “Databases”.

There will appear all the backups per day, which have the name “msgstore” followed by the year, month and day.

Since you know what backup you want to reestablish, you must write down or learn the name of the file, because you are going to modify it.

Now correctly identify the name of the last file in the list, because it is the last backup made on WhatsApp.

Next, change the name of the backup that you want to reestablish to the name of the last backup on your computer.

Once the file has been renamed, you have to replace it with the file that already had that name.

After this process, the last backup of WhatsApp will have been changed for the one you wanted, so the only thing left to do is reinstall WhatsApp, or, delete the data and cache to re-login and reestablish the last one. locally stored backup.

It may interest you:

WhatsApp trick: how to listen to your voice memos before sending them

Alert for scam on WhatsApp that can steal your verification keys

WhatsApp will prevent someone from reading the backups of your messages