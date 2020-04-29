         How to record your computer screen without installing applications and without encountering advertising

When much of the world is confined to their homes (with many people teleworking) some tools are absolutely necessary that allow us to communicate with others through the Internet.

Record the screen of our team It can be a very useful way, for example, to teach a colleague or family member how to use a certain tool correctly.

Private, ad-free and free

Screen Recorder allows you to do it without using third-party applications, and you can do it directly from the browser. And if that was not enough, It is completely free and you will not have to be dodging advertising.

Its operation could not be easier. Once we have entered, we will see a red button that allows us to start a recording (and choose the window or application that we want to record).

An important point is that under this button we will find another one that allows us activate the recording of our audio. This is useful in case we want to give some voice prompts or we prefer the privacy of silence and just show the video recording.

Once we have pressed the “select screen” button we can choose between three recording modes: “Entire screen” (that is, everything you are seeing), “Application window” (record only a specific app) or “Chrome tab” (to record a browser tab).

It is only available for desktops, but if we access from the mobile it will recommend a good method to do it

When we have selected the one we want, a message will appear indicating that the “recorder is ready”. We will simply have to click on the red button that appears below and the recording will begin. We can pause and resume it, and when we have finished we will only have to press the “save” button.

It is then when we have the possibility to review the recording and download it to our computer. It must be made clear that this website only works on desktop computers, and if we access from a mobile device it will recommend an app to do so.

