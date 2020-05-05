It has become one of the fashionable pastimes: 3D animals from Google They have served to keep the little ones in the house entertained for the last few weeks, despite the fact that not all Android devices support this function. Still, Google has understood that this is a well-valued feature by users, and has wanted improve it through new features.

One of the most interesting novelties that have come to this 3D animal viewing mode is the possibility of record videos with animals in the “real world”. Until now, it was only possible to capture photos to later share them through messaging apps such as WhatsApp or publish them on social networks.

Record 3D animals from Google while watching them in the real world

The recording function should be available to all users by now, despite the fact that Google decided to release it silently and without warning. Also, a dedicated button for recording video is not included, so many users may have overlooked the inclusion of this feature. Be that as it may, for record 3D animal videos you just need to follow these steps:

If you don’t already have it, install the Google Services for Augmented Reality application from Google Play – the app formerly known as ARCore.

Open Google, either from a web browser or from the search engine application, and search for the animal you want to see.

Tap on the “View in 3D” button that will appear under the animal information tab, in the first search result.

Now the option “See in your space” should appear at the bottom of the screen. Playing.

Move your mobile pointing at the ground to allow the application to detect the surface where it will show the animal. Once detected, the 3D model will appear.

To record a video, tap and hold the circle at the bottom of the screen until a red progress bar appears, indicating the length of the video.

Once you’re done recording, the video will be automatically stored in the gallery of your mobile so you can share it. By default, the video is captured with sound, although, if you want, you can later transform the video into GIF using one of the many apps that exist on Google Play to create GIFs. In this way, you can share the animated image through messaging apps in a faster way thanks to the lower weight of the file.

All the animals you can see in 3D thanks to Google

Before finishing, we remind you that the catalog of 3D models available on Google is constantly expanding. Next, we offer you a list with all the animals you can look for to take them to the real world thanks to your mobile camera and augmented reality.

Alligator

Snuff

Bear

Cat

Leopard

Dog

Labrador retriever

Bulldog

Rottweiler

Shetland

Duck

Eagle

Emperor penguin

giant panda

Goat

Hedgehog

Horse

Lion

Macaw

Octopus

Raccoon

Shark

pony

Snake

Tiger

Turtle

Wolf

