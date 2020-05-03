virtual class These are some of the advantages that you get when you know how to record your computer screen. In this guide, we will show you all the options that it offers you Windows, from the function Game bar, PowerPoint and some third party applications. In addition, we will guide you through the options to macOS. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Creating tutorials, sharing a session of your best plays or saving a record of a virtual class are some of the advantages that you get when you know how to record your computer screen. In this guide, you We will show all the options that Windows offers you, from the Game Bar function, PowerPoint and some third-party applications, and we will guide you through the options for macOS.

The truth is, virtually all computers come with microphones and webcams, but they don't always come with software options to quickly and easily record your screen from your computer. We want to give you different alternatives so that you can record your computer screen, whether you want to use a free program that is already included or through an application that is full of professional-level functions. Be it Windows or MacOS, here we have you covered.

If you prefer not to download any additional software, there is the possibility that some of the applications that you already have installed can record your screen, even if that is not the main purpose of it. Here we show you some that you probably have access to and that can help you.

To use this function, your PC must be compatible with one of the following encoders. Most modern graphics cards or processors will support them:

All video captures are saved in the Videos / Captures folder as an MP4 file.

How to record your screen with PowerPoint

Didn’t you know you could record your screen with PowerPoint? It’s true: the latest versions include this useful feature. Step by step, this is how you can do it:

When you’re done, you can save the video as a separate file to access or embed as you see fit. The editing and control options are very limited after that, but it’s a great option for fast recording, especially if you’re doing it for an impending presentation. And don’t ignore the enhancement tools PowerPoint offers, such as changing the shape of the video, adding a border, and adding effects like shadows, glitter, and more.

Professional alternatives to record the PC screen

If you want an improved recording experience from an application designed specifically for more professional and game-oriented clips, your best option is to download one of the following applications.

OBS Studio (free)

OBS Studio, one of the most advanced screen recording applications available for free, is completely open source and allows unlimited full screen recording without watermarks. It has built-in streaming features for those who want to have a live audience while recording, and has great hardware support, making 60 FPS recording perfectly feasible.

It is more complete than some freemium applications and, for this reason, it may take a little longer to configure it. However, it is still the best free screen recording app that exists today.

Snagit (from $ 50 dollars)

Snagit is a program designed more for beginners than for gamers, with loads of recording functions made to show products and create your own marketing videos or practical functions. So if you’re planning to make a video that includes multiple video types and multiple graphics as well as screen recording, Snagit is a great option.

Record your Mac screen

MacOS screen recorder

In MacOS Mojave, a function was included that allows you to record videos from your screen and "screenshots" with the MacOS screen capture tool.

Quicktime Player

If you are running an earlier version of MacOS, you can always use QuickTime Player for basic screen recording (as well as audio recording). QuickTime recordings aren’t easy to edit in posts, but if you want a quick and easy recording method on MacOS, it’s one of the simplest.

