Record iPhone screen It is very useful if we want to teach what we do with our device. Whether to share it on a social network or with a family member or friend, it is a great way to show something on the screen. There is the option of recording it without sound, with the sound of the screen and also with the sound around us.

Let’s see how to do it because, although it is simple, these options can add some complication to the matter. It should also be noted that although we refer to the iPhone and iOS, everything said here It is applicable to iPad and iPadOS.

Record iPhone screen: essential first step

Before launching to record the screen of our iPhone, we must activate a function. Without it, there will be no way to do it natively (or without jailbreaking). To do this, we must follow these steps:

On your iPhone, go to Settings> Control Center.

Click customize the controls.

In this step, choose Screen Recording.

From now on, when you deploy the Control Center, you will see a new button. When you press it, you will have three seconds until the recording starts screen on your iPhone. To stop it, press the button that appears in red and confirm. You will have to wait a few seconds for it to appear on the reel.

How to record iPhone screen with device sound

Sometimes we may want to record what happens on our device, including the sound that comes out of it. That is, if we want record a video or game with the sound coming out of it, we can do it. In our example, we are playing Into the dead 2.

Our intention is to send a friend a video showing how to pass us a rather difficult mission. Here the result:

Great vices that I am sticking to Into the dead 2. Here is a mission quite difficult to finish with lots of zombies 🧟‍♂️ Harbinger is a combine. pic.twitter.com/MApwSClQnV – Eduardo Archanco (@eaala) June 8, 2020

Just open the Control Center, press the record button on the iPhone screen and start playing. When we’re done, we can exit the game and press the red indicator or lock the iPhone to stop recording. When going to Photos, we will see that the video is recorded by default with sound.

How to record the iPhone screen adding our sound on top

To be heard during recording, just change a setting. When deploying the Control Center, we must hold down the screen recording button and select the microphone to activate it. In this way, what we say will be heard simultaneously (or heard around us) in addition to the audio on the screen.

Of course, if the volume is too high, we will hardly be heard. So it is recommended that you turn down the volume of the native audio.

How to record iPhone screen without sound

Once we have the recording done, either with native sound or adding our own audio, we can decide whether to keep it or remove it. Sometimes it may not contribute anything, so we can choose to delete it if we don’t like the result. To do this, simply follow these steps:

We go to Photos and click on Edit the video.

At the top left we will see a symbol of a speaker. By pressing it we will be deactivating its sound.

We save the changes.

That easy, we will have eliminated the sound of the video recording that we have made. Recording the iPhone screen is very easy thanks to this function. And the best thing is that it is a native feature, which does not require third-party apps.

Share

How to record iPhone screen with sound to share videos on your social networks or contacts