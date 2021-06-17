How to record in fast motion and slow motion with your mobile

Get the most out of your mobile camera by recording video in fast motion and slow motion. So you can do it depending on the brand.

The advancement of mobile phone cameras allows innovation when it comes to capturing photos and videos. We are not referring only to the introduction of wide angle or depth type sensors, but also to the functions of fast motion and slow motion in videos. The truth is that these effects are very good when capturing a moving image, so let’s explain how to do it step by step with your mobile.

First of all, we must specify that we are going to explain the procedure in a general way and also focusing on the main Android mobile brands, since the steps to follow may vary depending on the model. If your smartphone does not have fast and slow motion recording, at the end of the guide we will provide some solutions to be able to change the speed of your videos and thus achieve those striking effects. We started!

How to record in fast motion step by step

Recording in fast motion, or doing a “time-lapse”, is a technique that allows you to record at a higher speed than normal smartphone recording. Thus, you can capture what happens over a long period of time in a shorter video.

In case your smartphone has the fast camera function, the most normal thing is that this option is found in the “More” section of the “Camera” application. So, open the terminal camera, click on “More” and tap on “Quick Camera” to access this tool. Then, you just have to tap on the fire button to start recording and see the results in the mobile gallery.

After this brief explanation, let’s see how you can record in fast motion in Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei mobiles.

How to record in fast motion on a Samsung mobile

If your Samsung brand smartphone integrates the Quick Camera tool, accessing it is extremely easy. These are the steps you must follow to record videos at maximum speed, with images added from a Samsung mobile with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 as the operating system:

Open the camera app of your Samsung mobile Click on the option “More”in the lower-right corner, tap the function “Fast camera”. On this screen, if you tap on the + icon at the bottom right, you can add “Quick Camera” to the mode tray from the camera app.Once inside fast camera, tap on the shutter button and start recording the scene. At the top of the screen you can see two time indicators: the one on the left will inform you about the duration of the final video in fast motion, and the one on the right the actual duration of the recording. After finishing the capture, you will only have to access the gallery to see the results.

How to record in fast motion on a Xiaomi mobile

The fast camera is also a tool available on some Xiaomi phones, you just have to follow a few simple steps to use it and record video at a higher speed. Way to go, with images of a Xiaomi mobile with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 as operating system:

Open the camera app of your Xiaomi smartphone and click on the section “More”On the bottom mode bar, from the options menu, tap “Time-Lapse” and start recording to capture long periods of time in short movies. Of course, be careful, because if you record for a long time you can demand too much from the phone and exhaust available storage.

How to record in fast motion on a Huawei mobile

Some of the Huawei phones launched in recent years have a “Quick Camera” mode to offer you interesting alternatives when recording videos. If you want to use it, this is the procedure that will lead you to find it with screenshots of a Huawei mobile with EMUI 11 based on Android 10:

Open the camera app of your Huawei mobile phone, slide the mode bar to the left and click on “More”Among all the available modes, tap on “Fast camera”Huawei offers several options for fast motion recording: automatic, choosing you the velocity, choosing the duration of the recording or in pro mode. Configure the recording to your liking and click on the shutter button to start the capture. As in Samsung, two times will appear at the top: the real one and that of the fast-motion recording. You can too zoom in or out of the image.

After testing the fast camera on the Huawei P40 Pro, we can confirm that it is one of the most advanced modes in this guide, as it offers the user the opportunity to customize the recording with different options.

Huawei recommends you try this feature with slow clouds or insectsfor example, so you just have to try to get great quality videos. The use of a tripod It can greatly help you to do it successfully.

How to record in slow motion step by step

Slow motion slows down the recording speed to better appreciate the movements of the subject in camera. It basically consists of increase the number of frames captured per second, that is, take more pictures so that each movement in the image is seen more accurately. In this way, the duration of a slow motion video is multiplied, so you need more free memory on your smartphone

To record in slow motion on an Android smartphone, the steps to follow will be to open the camera application, access the section “More” and tap on “Slow Motion”. Then, you just have to start and end the recording, and see how the video has been from the gallery. The procedure may vary depending on the brand, so let’s see how to record in slow motion on Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei phones.

How to record in slow motion on a Samsung mobile

The camera application of Samsung smartphones continues with that simplicity that characterizes it, so finding the fast camera mode requires two touches on the screen. So you can do it, with captures of a Samsung mobile with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 as operating system:

Open the camera app of your Samsung mobile Click on the option “More”in the lower-right corner, tap the function “Slow motion”. On this screen, if you tap on the + icon at the bottom right, you can add “Slow motion” to the mode tray from the camera app. You can also use the mode “Super slow”, which records even at a slower speed Once in slow or super slow motion, tap the fire button and start recording the scene. It is advisable to record in environments with good lighting so that the mobile camera captures the image in slow motion even better.

How to record in slow motion on a Xiaomi mobile

Slow motion can also be found on Xiaomi mobiles and, without a doubt, it is a very useful tool for recording videos of great beauty. So you can record in slow motion on mobile phones of the brand, with captures taken in a Xiaomi with MIUI 12 based on Android 10:

Open the camera app of your Xiaomi smartphone and click on the section “More”On the bottom mode bar, from the options menu, tap “Slow motion” and start recording. Remember that you must have be careful with video recordingas its size is not that of a normal video and can quickly use up free storage.

How to record in slow motion on a Huawei mobile

Finally, we are going to discover how to record in slow motion on a Huawei mobile with EMUI 11 based on Android 11. In this case, we can choose between slow motion and super slow motion videos. The difference? The first are from unlimited duration and the seconds are only short-lived. So you can record them:

Open the camera app of your Huawei mobile phone, slide the mode bar to the left and click on “More”Among all the available modes, tap on “Slow motion”Click on the “32X” button at the bottom to choose the recording speed, from 4X to 256X. As you move your finger across the bar, the app will inform you about what types of scenes are recommended for each speed. For example, 256X is ideal for explosive moments. Then you just have to start recording and enjoy the results.

Best apps to speed up or slow down the speed of videos

If your smartphone lacks the fast and slow motion modes, don’t worry, there is still an option to make these videos with such beautiful effects. The solution is in the Google Play Store, and it is that there are several applications for Android that serve to speed up or slow down videos that you have already stored on the device.

One of the most interesting is “Video speed changer”, which you can download for free and that works for both fast motion and slow motion videos. Another application that also offers these two modes is Slow and Fast Motion which, in addition to being free, allows you to add music to recordings.

You know, you just have to test the applications that are dedicated to speed up or slow down the speed of the videos to get those interesting videos even if you don’t have the functions natively on your smartphone.

