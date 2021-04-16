You don’t need to download anything to record calls from your Samsung, you just have to follow a few simple steps.

Rest assured, you can be sure that you are not the only person who has wanted to record calls from his Samsung. Although the mobiles of this powerful company offer this function natively, not everyone knows what they must do to activate it. For this same reason, today we will explain how to record calls on a Samsung smartphone.

How to record phone calls on Android

If you wanted to record some important calls on your Samsung storage, then you have come to the right place. After you find out how it’s done, you will be surprised how easy the process is.

Record calls with your Samsung fast and easy

Do you have a Samsung mobile and want to learn how to record calls? Well, you just have to do the following.

Open the Phone app on your Samsung.Tap the three dots menu located in the upper right corner. SettingLook for the option to Record calls, is under the spam protection feature.

It is done! That’s all you have to do to activate the option to record calls from your Samsung. As you have seen, it is a really simple process. However, there are certain things to keep in mind when you want to record calls.

If you don’t see this option, be sure to open the phone app and confirm that you want to use this feature by default. In the event that you’ve done all of this and still don’t see the option to record calls, It could be because Samsung has not enabled this functionality in your country due to legal reasons.. If this is your situation, the only thing you can do is find out if call recording is legal in your country, or speak directly to a Samsung representative.

When you activate this function, a call recording interface appears in which you can start a recording or configure automatic recordings. This option has three different modes: automatically record all calls, those that come from unsaved numbers, or only trace specific numbers.

Of course, you must bear in mind that automatic recordings of individual calls can be combined with any of the other behaviors. In the same way, you will always have the chance to review the configuration when your device does not ring.

You have realized? You don’t need to download any third-party app to record calls with your Samsung Galaxy. As if that were not enough, it is necessary to emphasize that the recorder works even if you have battery saving mode enabled, which could be very useful when you need to record something but your mobile battery is about to run out.

How to record calls on the Samsung Galaxy S5

In the event that your Samsung does not support this function, whatever the reason, you will have to download an application to record calls on Android. Although there are many on Google Play, we will We recommend ACR Call Recorder because it is effective and easy to use.. This tool will automatically record your calls and save them in the app itself so that you never have to worry about anything again.

On the other hand, we invite you to watch these tutorials to record WhatsApp calls and save Zoom meetings. Now nothing will escape you!

