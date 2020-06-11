When we receive a notification by default our iPhone vibrates, emits a sound and turns on the screen to alert us. If we want to receive an even more visual alert when a notification arrives to our iPhone or iPad, we can ask the system to do flash flash next to notification.

Even more visual notifications

One of the main advantages of flash notifications is that can be combined with sound or vibration alerts so that we can receive it comfortably according to the situation. For example, according to which environments we will only want the notification by the flash, without sound or vibration to make the minimum noise. Likewise, if we carry the iPhone in a suitcase or large bag it may be interesting that through the light warning we can find it more easily. Activating or deactivating this option is very simple, the steps are as follows:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Accessibility.

We enter Audio / Video.

We activate flashing LED notices.

If we want, we activate Blink silently.

It’s that simple, from now on when we receive a notification we will see that the flash of our iPhone or iPad lights up according to the warning. Keep in mind that, to a certain extent, this function will have a slight impact on the battery, especially if the number of daily notifications is high.

Useful, right? Without a doubt, the amount of dedication Apple puts into accessibility on its devices is staggering. The next time we want our iPhone to call our attention even more when we receive a notification or that it does so without making any sound, we will know that the Accessibility menu is our ally.

Share

How to receive notifications from our iPhone or iPad with a flash flicker