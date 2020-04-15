         How to receive notification of an email reply on our iPhone or iPad

By default notifications for new emails we receive are disabled on our iPhone or iPad, only the balloon is shown in the Mail icon. The idea is that there are so many emails that we can get to receive in a day that only those who belong to VIP contacts will show a notification on our devices. What if we want to receive a notification from a specific email? We can also.

Notifications for specific messages

With the default Mail settings it would seem that the only way to receive email notifications is change settings or add contact to VIP list, but there is a very simple way to do it.

We open the Mail app on our iPhone or iPad.

We touch the button in the form of a pencil and paper to write a new message.

Click on Subject.

We ring the bell that appears on your right.

We tap Notify Me.

We complete the message and send it.

It’s that simple, when the recipient replies to the message, regardless of our Mail notification settings, the system will warn us.

It should be noted that in Mail, by default, we receive notification for all messages we receive. It is assumed that when we are on the computer, unlike the iPhone that we always carry, we are available to receive and answer emails. So this option is not available in Mail for Mac.

Meanwhile, on our iPhone or iPad, when we are waiting for a specific email, we will know how to ask the system to notify us as soon as it arrives.

