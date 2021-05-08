How to receive heavenly help to improve your financial part

He more than anyone is aware that we inhabit a material world and therefore we have needs of that nature. His goal is to help us be happy, – although this does not mean that we will only be happy if we are millionaires or famous -. Its real objective is to help us obtain what we need to stop worrying about it and thus be able to have inner peace and dedicate our energy to fulfill our mission, offering the world our innate talents and interests.

Here are some ways to do it:

1. Write. Take a piece of paper and list what you want to achieve in the material aspect. Write from your heart, with complete honesty and without fear that you are asking too much, as if you were writing a letter to your best friend (in fact, God and your angels are!). Ask for everything you want; Don’t be afraid to ask big while remaining realistic. After you write that letter, keep it in a secret place and read it every night.

2. Meditate. Another way to send our requests is through meditation. Take a few minutes where you are not going to be interrupted, close your eyes, relax, and breathe slowly and deeply. Then, visualize the image of what you want to see fulfilled. An easy way that the angels have taught me is to imagine a symbol that represents that desire. For example, if you want your company’s sales to increase, you can visualize an upward curve and your business full of customers lining up to buy your product or you can simply imagine yourself smiling, saying: ‘I am achieving all my goals with my business. . I’m happy for that”.

Don’t forget to thank God for it. This act is very powerful because by doing it you recognize God’s action on your life and you already take it for granted (faith) that your wish has been granted.

3. Connect with the energy of the angels. These beings of light have tasks assigned by God. Therefore, if you wish, ask God to send angels by your side to show you the path that you should take to materialize your desires on an economic level, and ask him to send the archangel Samuel (he is also known as Chamuel), who will take you by the hand to lead you towards those experiences that will help you achieve it. This beautiful being from the angelic realm is known for his assistance in the manifestation of the new in our lives, such as a new job, business or a new opportunity on a professional level.

