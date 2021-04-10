How to receive extra money from the IRS if you lost your job in 2019

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said Thursday that the third batch of payments includes a large number of stimulus payments called ‘plus-up’.

The ‘plus-up’ payments will continue week by week as the IRS continues to process the tax returns for the years 2020 and 2019.

If you lost your job during 2020 you may be eligible for a new or higher economic impact payment based on your tax returns that have been processed.

Perhaps your income was reduced by losing your job during the pandemic so you earned much less than what you declared in 2019. If in your case you have a baby or adopted a minor, you will be entitled to more money that will increase the stimulus payment of your home.

These supplemental or ‘plus-up’ checks will apply if you had already received the stimulus money in early March, but the initial payment was based on a 2019 tax return and not the 2020 return you recently filed.

Payments will continue for people who have not received the third stimulus check and could be eligible for a ‘plus-up’ check while the IRS continues to process tax returns.

Starting Friday, a large batch of payments will be deposited to Social Security recipients and other federal recipients who did not file a 2020 or 2019 tax return and did not use the Non-Filers tool last year.

Although payments to federal beneficiaries will begin issuing this weekend, most of these payments began to be sent electronically with official payment date as of April 7.

Those who receive Veterans Affairs benefits will have to wait one more week. The IRS estimates that Economic Impact Payments could be issued as of April 14.

