How to read the Chinese pregnancy calendar 2021

The Chinese calendar is having greater relevance in the West, especially in relation to pregnancy. And it is that, in fact, there is the Chinese pregnancy calendar to determine the sex of the baby.

For some people this may be a case of superstition, but we are talking about an ancient culture whose cultural values ​​are having more acceptance in the West, and there are those who are guided by these values.

In the case of the Chinese calendar, you first have to know how it works, and how it is possible to determine the sex of a baby before it is born and even before doing the ultrasound.

This calendar will give you the possibility to know the sex of the baby from the date of conception. Photo: Pixabay

How does it work

The Chinese calendar changes every year, so you have to know which one is for this year. This is because an animal rules during the annual period. 2020 was the year of the Rat. In the case of 2021 will be the year of the Ox.

That is why it is necessary to download the corresponding calendar for this year. An important aspect to keep in mind is that the calendar is governed by the moon. It has, like the Gregorian calendar, 12 months. However, taking into account its characteristics, the Chinese year runs from February 12 to January 31.

However, the lunar age of the mother corresponds to how old she is, as indicated by the table in the vertical line, which contains the mother’s age at her time of gestation.

On the horizontal are the months of the year. For example, if the mother is 29 years old, and the conception occurred in March, then the child will be a boy.

It can be tricky at first, but when you become familiar with it, you will be able to figure it out. Now the rest of the calendar is full of blue and pink colored squares. The blue boxes indicate that it will be a boy, the pink ones, that it will be a girl.

Both the months and the years are determined by several animals in each box, an element to take into account to calculate the right time to search for a pregnancy.

Is it reliable?

Increasingly couples use this calendar to choose the sex of their baby. However, something that can be difficult for some to determine is the exact date of conception.

To do this, the last time you had the period is counted and you add two weeks, this will be the approximate date. But if you still have doubts, you can consult with an ovulation calculator.

For many people, using the calendar has been a great help in determining the gender of their baby. But beyond this, its usefulness lies in the fact that helps the couple to organize to choose a date to conceive.

There are those who follow the tradition of being guided by this table and have had the expected results, while others have not. That is why it must be taken into account that it is a form intuitive to know the sex of the baby.

The important thing is that, during pregnancy, the necessary measures are taken to avoid or prevent discomforts typical of pregnancy, such as dizziness, constipation and heartburn. Nor should you neglect the medical check-up to know how the pregnancy is going.

You may also like:

How to prevent heartburn in the stomach during pregnancy

Mother’s stress during pregnancy can damage the baby’s brain