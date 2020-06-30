Among the latest news and improvements introduced by Google Photos Recently, we have from the possibility of sharing albums with other people without the need for links, to the redesign of the logo and mobile apps, going through the new map with our geotagged photos.

In addition, a few days ago, we knew that he was preparing to deactivate the backup of photos in messaging apps like WhatsApp in order to reduce data usage and not saturate the network. Well, the tests have finished and, since yesterday, Google Photos has deactivated that synchronization and backup that it used to do automatically. But not everything is lost: there is the option to activate it again and here we explain how to do it.

How to reactivate the backup

If you had activated the backup of Google Photos for WhatsApp, Telegram, Messages or Kik folders, among other messaging applications, you should know that Google has disabled syncing with the cloud to make the backup that until now was done automatically. The reason for this decision is, according to the company, to save Internet resources now that by COVID-19 people share more photos and videos.

In fact, you have probably already received the notification that Google Photos is sending to let us know that messaging app folders have been disabled from backup.

If so, keep in mind, on the one hand, that the previously backed up images from messaging applications will be preserved, and on the other, that the backup of messages, photos and videos through Google Drive will not be affected. Only Google Photos automatic backup is disabled from this point on.

The good thing is that Google allows us change that setting at any time, so you can reactivate the backup of the messaging applications if you want to continue having a copy in the cloud. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Google Photos app.

At the bottom, tap ‘Library’ and then in ‘Photos on device’play ‘See everything’. Folders whose backup is disabled will appear with a crossed out cloud icon.

Open the folder you want to include in the backup (for example, ‘WhatsApp Images).

Activate the option ‘Create backup and sync’.

It is also possible to configure the backup of Google Photos from Photo Settings> Backup and Sync> Device Folders with Backup. There we have to activate the folders from which we want to have a backup of all your photos and videos.

Also remember that file types that can be backed up They are:

Photos: .jpg, .png, .webp and some RAW files.

Videos: .mpg, .mod, .mmv, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .avi, .divx, .mov, .m4v, .3gp, .3g2, .mp4, .m2t, .m2ts, .mts, and .mkv files.

And the file sizes that cannot be backed up They are:

Photographs over 200 MB or 150 MP

Videos of more than 10 GB.

Files smaller than 256 x 256 pixels.

