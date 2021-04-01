how to reactivate a disabled iPhone

Of course, we must remember that, when we reach 60 minutes of deactivation, if we make a mistake again, the iPhone will be completely blocked, so to solve it we will have to connect it to iTunes. What’s more, all data on the device will be unrecoverable.

Therefore, the solution is to write down all the codes entered, which have been wrong, and try to remember which may be the correct one before trying again.

Connecting iPhone to iTunes to unlock it

If we see the message Connect to iTunes, or Connect to Mac / PC (if you use iOS 14), we still have the option to access our iPhone, but we will lose all data during the device recovery process. Of course, if we have previously carried out a backup, we can restore it.