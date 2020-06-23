Never lose a single notification received on your mobile again.

Not many people know it, but since Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, the operating system has a notification history that collects each and every one of the notices received on our device, to avoid losing important notifications that, for some reason, we had previously dismissed, either accidentally or intentionally.

Unfortunately, until the arrival of Android 11, this function was somewhat hidden, and it is necessary to follow a series of steps before accessing the history. Today we explain how you can do it step by step on your mobile, regardless of the version of Android you use.

Enter the notification history of your Android mobile

As I said, versions prior to Android 11 had somewhat hidden notification history. In the latest version of the system, just display the notification panel and touch on the text « iIstorial ». Thus, we will be directed to a notification history with a renewed appearance, which shows a list of all the received notifications organized. Until not long ago, to view a notification history it was necessary to use third-party applications.

So, If you have a mobile phone with a version prior to Android 11, the process to access the history is not as simple as displaying the notification panel. Still, it is possible create a shortcut on your home screen, allowing you to access the notification history with one touch. These are the steps you should follow:

Make a long press on any empty space on the home screen of your mobile.

Touch the « Widgets » section and select « Shortcut Settings » to add an access widget to a specific section of the device settings. Drag the widget to the home screen.

In the menu that appears, select the option “Notification log”.

That’s it. Now, you will have on your home screen a direct access to a history with all the notifications that have been reaching the mobile over the last few hours which can be accessed with a touch, where you can see both the content of each notification, as well as the application through which it was received, and the arrival time. Although it is not a history as well organized and intuitive as the native of Android 11, the truth is that it can save us from more than one trouble in certain situations. One of the functions that is missing is the possibility of search Enter history to quickly find specific notifications.

It is necessary to comment that, as explained in GadgetHacks, this feature is not available on Samsung mobiles, and to use something similar it is necessary to resort to the Good Lock tool with the NotiStar module.

This is just one of the many tricks that your Android hides, discover them all in our special Cheats section!

