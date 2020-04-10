         How to quickly access system preferences using a key combination

The System Preferences panel is the main place where we can modify the behavior of our Mac. We can from establishing the position of an external monitor to activating or deactivating the firewall, through changing the appearance of the Dock. Also, there is a way to easily access different preferences simply by using the keyboard.

Option key resources (⌥)

At the top of the keyboard, above the numbers, we find the keys with which we can pause the playback, go to the next or previous track, adjust the volume, the brightness of the screen, the brightness of the keyboard, etc. Each of these actions normally have associated a preferences panel.

Whether we have a Mac with or without TouchBar, the Option (⌥) key allows us to access various preference panels easily. How? Simply holding the Option key pressed while playing one of the keys. These are some of the most common combinations:

Option key + any volume key: Sound preferences panel, Output tab.

Option key + up or down screen brightness key: Display preferences panel, Display tab.

Option key + up or down keyboard brightness key: Keyboard preferences panel, Keyboard tab.

In addition, if our Mac has a TouchBar, the “keys” that we can have on the bar are many and offer even more options, such as:

Option key + Do not disturb: Do not disturb preferences panel.

Option + Siri key: Siri preferences panel.

Option key + Quick actions: Extensions preferences panel.

Being able to access the options of a specific area of ​​the computer is, in many situations, a great comfort. For example connecting AirPods to the computer, with this gesture it is as simple as Option + volume and we choose AirPods in the panel.

Simple right? The next time we have to access a preferences panel we will know that with the Option key we can do it even more comfortably and quickly.

