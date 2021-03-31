How to put the smallest spin switch inside a nanotube

Electronic devices are getting smaller and smaller and scientists are constantly miniaturizing their components. The demand for fast and efficient processes to achieve this does not stop growing, and a solution could be in the spintronics, an emerging technology that exploits both the charge of the electron and its spin (intrinsic angular momentum of the particles).

In this context, researchers from the Madrid Institute for Advanced Nanoscience Studies (IMDEA) and the University of Seville have just published in the journal Nature Communications a study where they show for the first time the electrical conductivity of a single carbon nanotube with crossed-spin molecules inside.

For the first time, the electrical conductivity of a single carbon nanotube with crossed-spin molecules has been achieved

In general, magnetic molecules could give a new twist to conventional electronics. Specifically, cross spin molecules (spin-crossover, SCO, in English) are a family of functional units of zero dimension (0D) that present a radical spin change triggered by an electrostructural change, activated by external stimuli such as light, pressure, or temperature.

This spin switch gives SCO molecules excellent capabilities and functionalities for application in nanoelectronics. However, their insulating nature has prevented these molecules from being fully exploited. Some research groups have embedded SCO molecules in matrices of a conductive material, but the results are not fully compatible with the requirements of nanoscale devices.

The power to manipulate matter at the nanoscale

An innovative system for efficiently incorporating SCO molecules into conductive materials is to introduce them into carbon nanotubes. Carbon nanotubes are one-dimensional (1D) materials, resistant, light and, more importantly, they are mini-threads that conduct electricity well, with a diameter of 1 to 5 nanometers and can measure up to centimeters in length.

Researchers have encapsulated SCO molecules based on the element iron (Fe) within carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) for the first time. Nanotubes act as conductive trunks that transport, protect and detect the spin state of SCO molecules, and thus overcome their intrinsic insulating character.

Nanotubes act as conductive trunks that transport, protect and detect the spin state of SCO molecules, and thus overcome their intrinsic insulating character

The authors studied electron transport through individual carbon nanotubes embedded in small nano-transistors using dielectrophoresis. Thus they found a change in the electrical conductivity of the nanotube, which is modified by the spin state of the encapsulated SCO molecules. The transition between the two conduction states is caused by a thermal switch that turns out to be non-symmetrical: the temperature The transition point is not the same going down as going up the thermometer.

This fact opens a hysteresis (tendency of a material to preserve one of its properties without the stimulus that has generated it) that does not appear in crystalline samples, and interesting potential applications for this system then arise: “These systems are like mini elements memory at the nano-scale, since they present a hysteresis cycle with the change in temperature. They could also serve as a spin filter (a requirement of spintronic devices) because the nanotube ‘senses’ whether or not the molecule has spin “, he comments. Enrique Burzurí, one of the authors of IMDEA Nanoscience.

Theoretical calculations support the experiments

The experimental results are supported by theoretical calculations carried out by researchers from the University of Seville. During the switching process, the orbitals of the SCO molecules change and also their hybridization with the carbon nanotube, which in turn modifies the electrical conductivity of the latter.

This basic science result helps to understand the behavior of these molecules when they are confined in very small spaces and provides a solid coating for their reading and positioning in nanodevices.

SCO molecules in their low spin state have a stronger interaction with nanotubes; It is more difficult for them to change their state and this results in a ‘jump’ in the conductivity of the nanotube at a certain temperature, which depends on the initial spin state.

According to the researchers, this first encapsulation of SCO molecules within carbon nanotubes is a fundamental research result that helps to understand the behavior of these molecules when they are confined in very small spaces, and provides a solid coating for their reading and positioning in nanodevices.

The authors hope that this multidimensional hybrid material (0D-1D) can take advantage of the best properties of its constituent materials, exploiting the state of spin as an additional degree of freedom. This tiny cable and switch can be produced on a preparatory scale and could represent a significant step in the development of nanoscale magnetic systems.

Reference:

Julia Villalva, Aysegul Develioglu, Nicolas Montenegro-Pohlhammer, Rocío Sánchez-de-Armas, Arturo Gamonal, Eduardo Rial, Mar García-Hernández, Luisa Ruiz-Gonzalez, José Sánchez Costa, Carmen J. Calzado, Emilio M. Pérez & Enrique Burzurí . “Spin-state-dependent electrical conductivity in single-walled carbon nanotubes encapsulating spin-crossover molecules”. Nature Communications, 2021.

Source: IMDEA Nanoscience

Rights: Creative Commons.