HTC was one of the first brands in make the interior of your smartphones one more part of the exterior design, through translucent glass backs that revealed part of the guts of the device. Later, firms such as Xiaomi joined this fashion – although in a somewhat false way – and even the modifications that consisted of removing the paint layer from the interior of the glass to make its rear became popular. totally transparent.

But if your mobile does not have a design like the HTC U12 Plus or the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer, and you are not willing to open your glass phone to modify its appearance, there is an alternative: “transparent” wallpapers.

Show the insides of your phone with these iFixit wallpapers

The people of iFixit have been a reference for years when it comes to assembling, disassembling and repairing electronic devices. On its website, the company publishes “repairability” analyzes of the most popular models, detailed with the steps to follow in case we need to do the same with our device. For some time, the firm has decided to take even more advantage of these analyzes, creating wallpapers inside the terminals, and offering them for download totally free.

Today, iFixit’s blog wallpapers category is packed with wallpapers of some of the most popular devices, from firms such as Huawei, Samsung, Google or OnePlus. For each of them, in addition, they offer two types of wallpapers: one representing the “real” interior of the terminal, and another with an “X-ray” effect, in both cases with the right resolution to perfectly fit the screen of the device in question. Below we list the background images available for each model –in order to use the images as the background, it is necessary to add the extension “.png” to the files whose name ends in “.full” -.

Samsung

Google

Huawei

Oneplus

At the moment, these are all the devices whose interiors have been immortalized by iFixit in the form of wallpapers. It is very likely that the list will grow over the weeks, so that we will update this article with the new images available. In the meantime, and in case your terminal is not already included, we recommend you take a look at our weekly selection of mobile wallpapers.

