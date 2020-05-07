In Windows File Explorer you can configure checkboxes every time a file or folders are selected. This makes managing files easier with a touchscreen, but you might prefer a more classic experience without those checkboxes. It all depends on how you are used to or your needs. That is why we will teach you how to put or remove check boxes in Windows 10’s file explorer.

When check boxes are enabled, you will see a check mark within the icon / thumbnail of files or folders. Even in list or detailed views, check boxes will also appear.

Put or remove checkboxes in Windows 10 File Explorer

You can enable or disable Windows 10 File Explorer checkboxes as follows:

Enter Windows 10 File Explorer. Enter any folder or from the Windows menu or by pressing the Windows + E key combination. Click on the “View” tab and select or deselect the “Item boxes” option to enable or disable it.

As you will see in the image above, you will see the checkbox / item when selected from folder in Windows 10 File Explorer.

Alternative to enable or disable item checkboxes in Windows 10

It is also possible to put / remove checkboxes / items using the folder options in File Explorer. To do it, follow the next steps:

Open the Windows 10 file explorer, for example with the Windows + E key combination. Click on the “View” tab on the toolbar and select the “Options” -> “Change folder and search options” button. In the folder and search options window, click the “View” tab and enable or disable the “Use checkboxes to select items” list option. Click the “OK” button to save your changes. .

