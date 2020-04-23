Instagram is one of the most popular social networks of the moment, with millions of users around the globe who share their photos and videos daily through the platform. In recent years, it has been notable the progress of Instagram in terms of functions and tools, Especially highlighting some Stories for which you can easily create your own filters.

One of the successes of Instagram is that it allows you to share a lot of information with your followers, including the location where you have taken those beautiful photos that you upload to your feed or your Stories. If you still do not know how to put the location of your Instagram posts, pay attention, because we explain step by step how to do it.

Location on Instagram: how to put it in your posts

The location is information that you can add both to the photos and videos that you upload to your “feed”, those that remain permanently on your profile, and to the content that you share through Stories, which disappears 24 hours after being published . You only need a few seconds of your time to tell your followers where you have taken those images that you now share.

How to put the location in your Instagram Stories

Instagram has a personalized option to add location information in your Stories, being able to choose between three different designs. This is a process similar to adding GIFs to Stories. Step by step, this is how you can put the location in these temporary publications:

1st- Open Instagram and swipe from left to right to open the Stories chamber.

2nd- Take a photo or video on the spot or choose one from your mobile gallery.

3º- Once you have the photo or video on screen, click on the sticker icon that appears at the top of the screen, between the download button and the draw button.

4º- In the options menu that is displayed select the Location tab, the first of the second line.

5th- If you have GPS activated on your mobile, Instagram will recognize the locations closest to yours today. If that’s not what you want to add to the Stories, search for a location by typing it in the text field. When it appears in the list below, click on it to be added to your publication.

6º- Instagram adds the location with the first design available, you just have to tap on the label to change its appearance.

7º- When you are satisfied with the location and appearance of the label, Post the story and all your followers can see where you are or where did you take that beautiful photo from your last trip.

How to put the location on your Instagram photos

You can also share the location of those photos and videos that you share directly in your feed. Although this is a practice that has lost popularity after the arrival of the Stories, it is still important to know all the information you can add to them to get the most out of them. Step by step, so you can put the location on your photos:

1st- Open Instagram and click on the + button, in the middle of the bottom bar of the screen.

2nd- Select the photo or video that you want to upload from the gallery and click Next, in the upper right corner. You can too take a photo or video on the spot with the options that appear in the bottom bar.

3º- This will take you to the next screen, where you must edit the appearance of the image. When you’re done, click Next in the upper right corner.

4º- Click on Add location, an option that appears under Tag people.

5th- Just like in Stories, if you have location enabled, Instagram will recognize the closest locations to the point where you are. If it’s not the location you want to add, you can find a new writing in the text field. When the exact location you want to put on your photo appears, click on it and it will be added instantly.

6º- When you have finished editing the photo and adding other data, click on Share so that the image is published in your feed and all your followers can know the location of it.

Easy and fast, this is the process to put the location in photos or Instagram Stories thanks to the integrated tools of the platform to add such information. After discovering this possibility, you can continue improving your publications thanks to these free apps with which you can create the best Stories of all Instagram.

