How many times do we use the keyboard of our smartphone throughout the day? Countless. Whether to talk on WhatsApp, to leave comments on Instagram and even to search for content on Google, the keyboard is one of the most important apps on our mobile deviceHence the importance of having the one that best suits our needs.

Now, do you know how to put fractions with the keyboard of your Android device? It is not something that is used every day but it only needs that at some point we have to write a fraction and we do not know how. But rest assured that we are going to explain it to you quickly and easily.

How to write fractions on the keyboard of your Android device

For this simple trick we have used the Google keyboard, not only because it seems the best in terms of speed and good operation, but also because it allows us to put photos as the background of the keyboard itself, making it quite customizable. Although the way to put fractions will be the same in the case of using any other keyboard.

For this we will have to have the top row of numbers activated on the keyboard and all we have to do is select any number and hold your finger on it. In this way we will see how a small window appears with the possibility of choosing many fractions. For example, if we hold down 1, 1/1, 1/2, 1/3 will appear and so on.

Of course this is not something that will change our lives and we may not have to write fractions ever, but It never hurts to learn to completely master the keyboard of our smartphone. It is also possible that if you like mathematics you need to know how to enter these commands on the keyboard of your mobile phones and now there will be no excuse for not knowing how to do it.

Follow Andro4all