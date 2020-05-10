Android and its infinite customization possibilities go far beyond changing the wallpapers or icons, it also consists for example in being able to change the font in applications like WhatsApp. Although there is much more.

Today we are going to learn how to customize the background of one of the most popular Android keyboards, the official Google one. Because while there are many alternatives to the official Google keyboard, we cannot doubt that it is undoubtedly one of the best ones. Although it is not the most aesthetically beautiful, like many other elements of our smartphone we can customize it to our liking. Do you want to know how to do it?

How to put a background image on the Google keyboard

The first thing we have to do is have the Google keyboard installed on our smartphone. It is a totally free application and it works in luxury, so it is highly recommended to have it. It’s fast, has good text prediction, and is updated frequently.

Once this is done we will start the application and we will follow the next steps:

Click on Topic

We can either choose a predefined image from Google or choose a photo from our own gallery in the My themes section

In the case of choosing a photo of us, we just have to cut the image and click Next.

We adjust the brightness and click Done.

We will have finished

As you can see It is a quick and easy way to give a different touch to our Google keyboard. These steps we can do whenever we want so once we get tired of a fund, we can put any other.

Interest you| The best personalization tricks for your mobile

In the event that the Google keyboard does not appear as a separate application (it happens in some models that have it as a pre-installed application), To access we must go to the Settings of our terminal – System – Languages ​​and text input – Virtual keyboard – Gboard, where we can finally customize the keyboard as we have described in this article.

Follow Andro4all