There are thousands of images to put as your mobile wallpaper, and we demonstrate this to you every week by collecting the best mobile wallpapers. Within the world of “wallpapers”, we find two types: static, which are usually the most used; Y the animated ones, which are the ones that add movement to the wallpaper.

In the latter, we will focus on this article. If you are not convinced by the best live wallpapers for your mobile, you should know that you can turn your favorite videos into one of them to personalize your mobile with total freedom. Here’s how you can set any video in your gallery as an animated wallpaper.

How to put a video as an animated wallpaper on your mobile

Before using an animated wallpaper you must take into account something essential: these they need more RAM and more battery than those formed by a still image. If you still want to use them on your mobile, don’t limit yourself only to the animated backgrounds that the apps dedicated to personalization offer you, you can use your own videos for it.

The tool you need for this is called Video Live Wallpaper and you can download it for free from the Play Store. Once installed, you must follow the steps explained below to put a video from your gallery as an animated wallpaper on your mobile.

1st- Open Video Live Wallpaper.

2nd- Click on Choose video to access the list of videos on your mobile.

3º- Select the video you want to set from the list as an animated wallpaper. If you click the video camera button in the upper right corner, you can access the video gallery of your mobile divided into folders. In addition, with the magnifying glass button you can search for a specific video.

4º- After choosing the video, you should adjust the fragment with the lower bar that you want to put as an animated wallpaper.

5th- Click the button in the upper right corner to see how the video you have chosen would look.

6º- Click on the three points in the upper right corner and in Settings to access the main options menu. In it, you can choose if you want the live wallpaper to have audio. When you are done with the settings, click on the button in the upper right corner again.

7º- Choose Set as wallpaper and choose whether you want it to be your home screen or your home and lock screen. After choosing the option you want, your video will be set as an animated wallpaper. You just go back to the home screen to check it.

And it is that simple to put any video from your gallery as an animated wallpaper, with or without audio. After learning about this unique personalization tool, you can continue modifying the appearance of your mobile with the best apps to personalize your Android to the maximum.

