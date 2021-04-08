How to purify the air in your home or office in record time

Never air quality it had been as important as in the times and, as you know, we are not talking about pollution. In fact, we are not talking about what happens outside, but inside your home, your office … of all the closed places where you spend most of your time and in which the use you give to the air conditioning it simply comes down to regulating the temperature.

But more important than temperature is air quality, although one thing is not at odds with the other and it is currently possible to find modern air conditioning systems with purification capabilities in indoor spaces that in addition to providing the desired temperature and humidity. , renew and filter the indoor air, eliminating the microparticles present and thus making the air that is breathed in each room much cleaner.

Indeed, air conditioning can do much more for your quality of life than heating or cooling a room, and that is that an environment free of impurities and pollutants is key to enjoying a healthy environment. That is why today we are not talking about air conditioning without more, but about purifiers: devices capable of eliminating germs and microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria, improving the quality of the air we breathe and our quality of life.

A purifier is designed, as its name suggests, to purify the air, renewing and filtering the indoor air -this is how the air quality in and around buildings, structures or covered spaces is called that has a direct relationship with the health and comfort of the people-, contributing to the reduction of allergic symptoms, to a better rest and blood circulation and, in general, to a better functioning of the organism.

How an air purifier works

A purifier is basically composed of a fan and several highly effective filters with which to attract, trap and neutralize the main air pollutants. A purifier works, therefore, applying three different phases: filtering and combating impurities, ventilating and promoting air renewal and, finally, purifying and keeping the air clean and healthy. This is how it is done in practice; the theory, of course, is somewhat more complex to explain.

In industry, the effectiveness of a purifier is defined by the “CADR ratio or clean air purification rate”, a unit of measurement that indicates the amount of clean air in cubic meters at one time that the purifier is capable of filtering. A) Yes, the higher CADR, the greater the efficiency and cleaning capacity. This data, however, is not the only one that must be taken into account to determine the quality of a purifier.

Filters also matter a lot. In fact, they are essential to guarantee an optimal degree of cleaning and in this sense Mitsubishi Electric’s IAQ Purifiers are the reference both for offering the highest CADRs in their category, and for having the most advanced filtration technology on the market. To highlight the Plasma Quad filter, an exclusive development of Mitsubishi Electric already incorporated in its main purification and air conditioning products.

The Plasma Quad filter is capable of neutralize up to 99% of bacteria, viruses and mold, 98% of allergens such as pollen, 99.7% of mites and dust and 99% of suspended particles of less than 2.5 microns, according to results endorsed by entities such as the Virus Reserch Center, the Kitasato Research Center for Environmental Science or the Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC), among other medical institutions.

As you can imagine by looking at the image above, Mitsubishi Electric’s Plasma Quad filtering technology works like an electric curtain, collecting infectious molecules and pollutants present in the environment and neutralizing them after subjecting them to an electrical discharge process inside. Thanks to this method, it is possible to capture particles up to 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair, including also those that are responsible for bad odors.

The technical process as such used by the Plasma Quad filter is more difficult to explain, since it is based on purely scientific terminology, so no one better than a scientist to give us a master class on this. In this case, he is an old acquaintance on Spanish television: Mario Picazo, a meteorologist, scientific popularizer and professor at the University of California. How does the Plasma Quad Plus filter ensure cleaner air?

Still, you don’t have to understand all this scientific and technical jargon to appreciate the purification quality of Mitsubishi Electric devices; it is enough to know that they offer a power with which to cover rooms of up to 100 square meters thanks to a clean air production rate (CADR) of up to 612 cubic meters per hour. And that they do it in record time, yes, always depending on the size of the room.

As an example, one of these purifiers is capable of cleaning a room of 13 square meters in just 6 minutes. The best way to check which device best suits your needs is through the automatic assistant that Mitsubishi Electric provides on its website: by entering the height and square meters of the surface, you will quickly and easily obtain the recommendations to purchase. the most suitable product.

Last but not least, it is worth noting the simplicity of use and maintenance of Mitsubishi Electric purifiers, since the filters have an estimated life of up to 8 years. In turn, maintenance can be carried out independently following a few steps or through the company’s official service, thus guaranteeing full effectiveness of the device and a really adjusted long-term maintenance cost.