A few years ago, before the rise of WordPress and other CMS, most of the websites were static: They were merely made up of HTML, CSS files and, in some cases, JS scripts … and did not require technologies such as PHP or SQL databases.

For a internet user today, these websites are perceived as functionally limited; and, for a webmaster, they could become hell to update.

But, why would it interest the rest of the users, who are more than served with WordPress and the like, meet a static page hosting service (no matter how much popularity it has been gaining in recent times) beyond educational functions or the like?

Fundamentally, for two reasons: because static pages, today, can be much more complex and interesting than those of a few years ago, and because the service we are going to talk about will allow us to have a website or web application online, for free, without advertising and reliable. Without further delay, let’s see what Netlify is.

Netlify

If we wanted to define Netlify in a few words, we would say that it is a hosting service for static websites. But it is a hosting to which we will not upload anything, so it is time to forget about FTP or similar accounts: HTML, Javascript and images will be hosted in our favorite Git service (Github, Gitlab or Bitbucket).

In exchange, it offers a whole host of features that we will not find in other services for static sites such as Firestarter or Github Pages:

Continuous deployment: It allows us to link our website with a Git project, in order to automatically update the first one after each update we carry out in the repository.

Rollbacks: If a change in the repository has caused any unwanted effects on our website, we can always roll it back to an earlier version of itself with a single click.

DNS: allows you to manage zones within the netlify.com domain, as well as use custom domains that we have acquired.

HTTPS: Automatically available for all areas managed by Netlify.

Split Testing: It gives us the option of redirecting a configurable percentage of our web traffic to a test ‘branch’ of our site, in order to carry out A / B tests.

Except for this last feature (in beta phase), all the other options are available in Netlify’s ‘Starter’ plan, totally free, so it offers us everything we need to put our website online.

Let’s do it

We can use our account on Github, Gitlab or Bitbucket to register and log in to Netlify. After that, when we intend to create our website from it, we will have to give Netlify access to our account on Github (for example), and later we will be asked to Let’s link the website to a specific project already existing in it.

After a few clicks (the procedure is quite intuitive), and having done the first unplugging, Netlify will notify us that we have a list and online our website in a subdomain of netlify.com. We will only have to press the “Domain settings” button to make that URL (somewhat long, and not very memorizable) be replaced by a domain that we own.

Final screen of the process of creating our website on Netlify (left) and final aspect of it (right).

Static pages … which are not so much

Although for the previous test we have used a 100% static website (only an HTML file), the truth is that Netlify makes it easier to create more complex pages, in which the limit between the static and the dynamic is blurred.

In recent years various applications that allow the generation of static websites, but which use content management systems and templates, and even WYSIWYG publishers.

Thus, using this kind of software, there is hardly any difference between creating a dynamic website using a CMS and opting for a static one, regardless of the fact that the latter will not be regenerated each time a user visits it (Something similar, on the other hand, to what happens with a WordPress website when we access it through a CDN).

Going into details about them exceeds the objective of this article, but if you visit StaticGen.com, you can access a list of the most popular static site generators (Next.js, Gatsby, Hugo, Jekyll, etc), each with its corresponding ‘Deploy to Netlify’ button.

This, together with the sections that Netlify’s own documentation Dedicated to the use of them will help you create sites with the latest web technology no need to spend absolutely nothing on accommodation.