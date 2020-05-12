Facebook gives you the opportunity to keep in touch with your friends, have fun, get informed and, of course, share some of the best moments of your life with your friends. Precisely so that your publications look better you can take advantage of the resource of this social network to upload photos with 3D effect. Thanks to this tool the planes in your images will appear separate and, when someone sees it in their feed, it will seem that the photo comes to life.

Although this effect is not new on Facebook, you have probably seen it in the posts of some of your friends, it is now available to a greater number of users so it is time to take advantage of it. The good news is that you do not need a different application or some kind of image editor for your photos to appear with a 3D effect, it is from the same Facebook platform that you can enable this option.





In Android the process is very simple:

1.- You must open Facebook and open the window to add a publication.

2.- A menu will appear with various options such as a file, a photo, a video, a GIF, status or a 3D Photo.

3.- Click on “3D Photo” to open your image gallery and select the one you prefer.

4.- Then the tool will take care of giving the effect to the photographs and that’s it.





On iPhone the process is also very simple.

1.- Open the app, click on the option to add content and choose Photo / video

2.- Select the photo in “Portrait” mode and, at the bottom right you will see the 3D option.

3.- Then you will only have to publish it.

Remember that in this case it is not possible to upload more than one image at a time. If you want to add several photos with this effect, you must work one by one in independent publications. It is worth saying that the effect looks much better if your cell phone camera has different lenses to do, for example, the blur or bokhen effect.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.