How to protect yourself from pollen?

Allergies are reactions of the immune system to substances that do not cause such reactions in most humans. Of all of them, and according to data from the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC), allergy to pollen is the most frequent of all. Specifically, this allergy is caused by pollen spread by plants and trees, especially some species such as grasses, salsola, olive, cypress, shade-grown banana or parietaria. The effects on the health and well-being of people who are allergic to pollen can be very upsetting. But how to combat them?

From Infosalus, a medium specialized in medical information, they recommend some fundamental actions to reduce the symptoms caused by pollen allergy. How to “opt for activities that you can do inside the home”, especially “during the days with the highest concentration of pollen and strong wind.” Second, and in addition to the days, we must take into account the schedule. “The intervals between five and ten in the morning and seven and ten at night are those that accumulate the highest concentration of pollen.” These pollen peaks must be taken into account to go outside with criteria.

In the same way, and whenever we go out on the street, we must wear sunglasses “so that pollen cannot come into contact with the eyes”. Logically, and despite this, pollen is always deposited on the clothes we wear, so another key Infosalus recommendation is to “change clothes and shower when you get home.” Otherwise we will continue to expose ourselves to pollen adhering to clothing. In addition, we must also avoid hanging wet clothes on outdoor clotheslines since pollen could remain attached to them as well, as well as consider the use of anti-pollen filters in the air conditioning.

Ultimately it is simply a matter of limiting our direct and indirect exposure to pollen. And in this sense, they point out from the BBC, it is very important to check the pollen count in the forecast given in the weather forecast. “This is a measurement that specifies the number of pollen grains per cubic meter of air and, according to the UK Met Office, when this number exceeds 50 people can develop symptoms.” At the same time, say the BBC experts, we must also check what the weather will be like. “On wet and windy days, pollen spreads easily“.

On the other hand, from the BBC itself they leave us one last tip: vacuum regularly. “In addition to keeping windows and doors closed, the NHS recommends vacuuming regularly” to remove all pollen particles that may have gotten into the home. In general, by implementing all these measures we should improve, but we must not forget, as they say from Sanitas, that the best thing is always prevention. “People who know they are allergic to pollen should be proactive and go to the allergist’s office months before spring arrives“.