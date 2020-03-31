Although we are at home most of the time, sometimes it is inevitable to have to drive and fill the tank at the gas station

Despite the social distancing and closed places (procedures designed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus), some essential workers still have to travel in their cars. Y other people have to drive to places to get food, medicine and other supplies and services.

For many, that means that the occasional trip to the gas station is inevitable, just like playing the fuel pump handle and keyboard to pay. The fuel pump handles and keypads for credit cards, which are high-contact areas, could have the virus present, which experts say can stay alive for hours or even days on hard surfaces.

Usually, your best protection is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face with your hands without washing. But there are a few things you can do to help you stay safe when you have to fill up on gas.

CR car experts offer tips for this task.

Consider bringing some disposable nitrile or latex gloves in your car to use when you use the handle of the gasoline pump. Also, you can try using paper towels They are sometimes available at the gas station or carry some to cover your hands when you grab the handle.

Do the same for protect you from the keyboard when you enter payment information.

Turn the gloves upside down and throw them away, as well as any paper towels you’ve used. Use a hand sanitizer to make sure your hands are clean after you’re done and before you return to your car.

Cleaning your hands after you finish filling up with gasoline seems like the quickest and easiest precaution. But some drivers will want to have sanitizing wipes on hand to clean the fuel pump handle and keypad before using them.

“This process ensures that I do not inadvertently transfer the virus from a high-contact surface, such as a gasoline pump, to the door handle of my vehicle, and from there to the interior,” says Gabriel Shenhar, associate director of the testing program. of CR cars.

Whichever method you prefer, Our best advice is to prepare ahead of time because washing your hands properly with soap and water at a gas station is not always an easy or feasible option.

John Eichberger, executive director of the nonprofit organization Fuels Institute, says that gas station owners and operators are doing their best to combat the spread of COVID-19, cleaning their facilities more frequently. But that might not be enough of a guarantee for some motorists.

“If consumers are really concerned about touching the handle of a gas pump, they can do what they do when they go to a grocery store and clean surfaces with disinfectant wipes when they need to touch something,” says Eichberger.

Although it is not entirely clear how long the coronavirus lives once it adheres to a surface such as a door handle, Eike Steinmann, a virologist at Ruhr-Universitat Bochum in Germany, who has studied the life of viruses on various surfaces , he says will probably not last more than a few days. Stephen Thomas, MD, chief of infectious diseases and director of global health at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, says that bacteria and viruses exist everywhere in the environment, and that, once again, your best Defense is washing your hands frequently and vigorously.

Coronaviruses are surrounded by a protective envelope that helps them attach to and infect other cells. The friction from rubbing when washing your hands is enough to break the virus layer, says Thomas.

Also, as you would after any trip out of your home during this unusual time, remember to wash your hands before touching anything at home. The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and, if not possible, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

