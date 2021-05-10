How to protect your staple comics with CAJOON

The Gilgamesh 3D Estudio company, dedicated to the design, digitization and 3D printing, presents its new brand CAJOON, fully customizable filing drawers for comics

“As consumers of comics, we did not find any type of solution that would combine the resistance of plastic with a high level of personalization. There are good options that offer strength, but not customization, and what offers a lot of customization are usually cardboard boxes. ” According to Carlos Massó, CAJOON developer

Consumers of comics, especially in “staple” format, are people who highly value the care of their collections. Many invest thousands of euros and years in their collections and others so much for their care. For this reason, more than two years ago they began to create their first prototypes. At first they were rough boxes difficult to manufacture, little by little they were polishing their design, adding improvements until they reached their final model, which is currently pending approval as an industrial model.

The final design has resulted in a box that can be customized by choosing the color of each of the faces, without restrictions, combining it completely to your liking. The second customizable part is the emblem on the front. In this way you can create your box inspired by your favorite heroes or villains completely to your liking.

At the moment they are preparing what will be the key moment for their brand, the launch of its first crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. It will be on June 14.

The Kickstarter campaign

As various milestones or goals are reached on Kickstarter they will add more colors for personalization, 10 from start to 25 if the goal of € 15,000 is exceeded And with respect to emblems, if the goal of € 20,000 is reached there will be 130 inspired by all heroes and villains of the comic world.

You can follow all the news and updates of his adventure on instagram @cajoonbox or on the web cajoon.gilgamesh3d.com