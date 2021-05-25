How to protect the view of the screens?

05/25/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

The radical digital transformation that we have experienced during the last two decades has caused human beings to spend more and more hours in front of screens. The computer, the tablet and, above all, the mobile phone are practically indispensable for our personal and professional lives. But this has a consequence: the proliferation of computer vision syndrome, which, according to American Optometric Association, includes symptoms such as lsevere eyestrain, malaise, headache, or neck pain. But how to protect ourselves in front of the screens?

The experts at the Baviera Clinic collect some of the most important recommendations. Between them do not use screens during breaks. It is useless to get rid of the computer screen for a while if we are going to spend it tied to the mobile phone. The exposure persists. In this sense, we need to count real breaks for our eyesight. As also need moisturize and lubricate the eyes frequently. “When we are in front of a screen the reflex action to blink is reduced. Considerably. And that is why it is important to remember it. Ideally, no more than ten seconds should pass between blinks.”

The third recommendation is a vox pópuli recommendation that however very few people respect. Is about keep an adequate distance from the screen. But what is the proper distance exactly? According to the specialists of the Bavira Clinic, “in general terms, the computer screen should be located at a distance of between fifty and sixty centimeters from our eyes.” In addition, it must be placed “directly in front of them so that the neck can maintain a neutral position” and neither the cervical vertebrae nor the muscles located in that region of the body are forced.

On the other hand, this is also fundamental, we must ensure correct ambient lighting. The ideal is always to have natural light, but in case it is not possible we must have enough artificial light to see the computer screen and the rest of the room without problem. Oh, and it is important that there are no reflections on the screen. Finally, from the Baviera Clinic they remind us of the existence of glasses and lenses specially designed for viewing screens. They will be in charge of filtering that light known as blue light, which is the one that “causes the most damage to our eyes.”

Anyway like explain In this other article in Time magazine dedicated to the subject, current computers often have light configuration options that can help us. Specifically, “reducing the brightness, shifting the color spectrum to the yellow side, and inverting your colors in a black and white scheme are potentially viable strategies to benefit your eyes when they look at screens all day.” Finally, a seemingly simple but complicated strategy is just reduce the time that we spend hooked on the screens. There is a world out there. Let’s take care of our sight.