         How to protect the battery of your Samsung tablet by limiting the maximum charge

One UI introduced a very important option on Samsung tablets: ‘Protect the battery’. As its name indicates, this function allows increase component life by limiting the maximum capacity to be charged: 85%. Everything automatically and without you having to do anything: once you activate the One UI function it will take care of everything.

The battery is a vital component in any device, it is also one of the most fragile. Stressed with each load, especially when it is fast, it is never a bad idea to protect it to extend its life. Trying not to download it completely is one of the recommendations, also avoid as much as possible the fast charge and that said load constantly fill 100% of the capacity. Precisely, Samsung includes an automatic mechanism in its tablets: ‘Protect the battery’. It should be known and activated if you use to constantly use your tablet.

‘Protect the battery’, a function that should be activated

Limiting the charge so as not to degrade the battery excessively is advice that is not always easy to follow. For example, you can use applications like Ampere so that, once the alert is configured, the app will notify you as soon as the 85% load has been reached, a recommended threshold to keep the battery in good shape. Of course, you will continue to see that the battery is not 100% charged, a drawback that Samsung avoid with the ‘Protect the battery’ function that it installs on its tablets.

To activate battery protection on your Samsung tablet it must have One UI, at least in version 1.1. Then, you must follow the following steps:

Open the settings of your tablet and enter the options of ‘Device maintenance’.

Go to ‘Battery’.

Enter ‘Upload’.

You will see the option of ‘Protect the battery‘. Activate it and restart your tablet.

As an added measure, you can disable ‘Quick Charge’ to degrade it to a lesser extent. If one day the fast charge is in a hurry you can activate it again.

Once your Samsung tablet has been restarted, the counter will have been restored to reflect the new condition: even though it shows 100% the battery will charge only up to 85%. In this way you will not completely fill its capacity; thereby increasing the life of the battery. All with one drawback: the tablet will last less charged since the battery will not have been completely filled (it will lack 15%, margin that One UI uses as protection when activating the adjustment).

