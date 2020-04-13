         How to protect our Netflix profile with a code

A few days ago Netflix announced that it would make it possible to block certain profiles with a pin code to prevent the smallest of the house from accessing the profile and bypass the content restrictions on your child’s profile.

How to activate the PIN in our profile

The steps to PIN protect a profile are as follows:

We open Safari and enter netflix.com

We enter using username and password.

We enter our profile.

We touch our avatar in the upper right and choose Account.

Next to the title Profile and parental controls we touch the arrow to the right of the profile that we want to block.

We tap Change next to Profile Lock.

We enter the password of our account.

Activate A pin is required to access the profile of [Nombre].

We introduce a pin.

We activate Request pin [Nombre] to add new profiles if we want this to be the pin requested before creating new profiles.

Click Save.

Now when we select the profile in question Netflix will ask us to enter the pin that we have just configured. This request occurs on all devices where we use Netflix.

And it’s that simple. When we want to prevent another user of our account from accessing our profile, we will know that with these simple steps we can achieve it.

