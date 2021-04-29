how to protect it is the perfect excuse to earn more and more money with your products and services

“Privacy is a fundamental right.” Thus begins Apple’s declaration of principles on its page dedicated to this topic. For many, the company led by Tim Cook is of course the great defender of privacy of the users.

The company is constantly raising its chest on this issue, but the truth is that its measures to protect the privacy of users they are the perfect excuse to use that data to your advantage. And if not, pay attention to what happens with the App Store

Making cash while “protecting” the data of its users

Apple’s speech has been clear in this regard for some time. Self-proclaimed privacy advocates. Although there are initiatives and ideas that certainly favor users, others have a hidden side that is not so positive.

The analyst Benedict Evans reflected that situation yesterday with a simple survey. He asked readers what they thought of The New York Times and its practice of tracking its readers’ behavior in order to show them better ads. Is that ‘tracking’ of those readers? Four out of five users who responded to the survey thought so.

The funny thing came later, when Evans explained that the question was a trick: this is just what Apple does, “and Apple is running an entire marketing campaign on the premise that this is not ‘follow-up’ “. He therefore wondered what people consider to be follow-up and what not.

From there, the debate. Many of those who answered the survey understood that it was, but that all companies did so with the aim of improving their products and services. That is probably the truth, but not the whole truth, as we will discuss later.

And the switch from paid to IAP. pic.twitter.com/QiY8kC9OUB – Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) April 28, 2021

In fact, there is a clear example of how that Apple speech has a much more controversial side. Benedict Evans himself also shared a graph showing the evolution of the games in the App Store. In that graph it looked like the games one buys (“Paid-to-download”) accounted for 80% of revenue from the store in late 2008.

The story has changed, and now they represent less than 10%. What triumphs are apps and games with in-app purchases, the so-called IAP (In-App-Purchase) games that have validated a “Freemium” model in which you don’t pay to play at the beginning, but you end up paying if you want to enjoy certain special game options.

That doesn’t seem like anything particularly controversial: it’s certainly a way of getting more players try and enjoy your game and then if you want, spend money on it.

There’s obviously no conflict of interest in Apple defining privacy as targeted advertising then limiting it causing apps to switch to IAPs from which Apple gets a 30% cut. No conflict of interest at all. pic.twitter.com/zXjVLQIgmZ – Dare Obasanjo (@ Carnage4Life) April 28, 2021

What is the problem? As one Twitter user said, Apple does not want games with targeted advertising in its App Store. That according to Apple goes against the privacy of users. What can developers do? Make money with IAP apps and games … while Apple takes 30% of those revenues (which was not carried with the advertising of free apps). As Jobs said in those mythical keynotes, “boom”.

Privacy as a throwing weapon

It is frequent that in each presentation or launch of Apple products and services, those responsible for the company take the opportunity to talk about how they protect privacy of the users.

Not only do they care about the issue they tell us over and over again, but they also integrate it as a fundamental part of their products and then, we insist, brag about it. They did, for example, in the campaign whose final message was’ Privacy. That’s iPhone “(” Privacy. That’s the iPhone “).

It is true that Apple’s business model is not based on advertising, something that is the case with Google or Facebook. They collect data shamelessly, but the truth is that Apple also collects data although they assure that they do it with a single objective: to improve their services.

For example, with Siri: “the data that is processed or stored on our servers is linked to a random identifier, which is a long sequence of letters and numbers. This information serves us only to improve the operation of Siri, and never shared or sold“.

Be more or less true, all companies collect data and all, if they have smart speakers, they hear us (a little) through them. Apple is not spared from that accusation, and in fact a long time ago there was a major controversy over the audio clips they collected on their HomePods and how they managed them.

The truth is that the company not only uses them for that, and they recognize that in addition to using that data “to create better experiences for you” they take advantage of the well-known differential privacy to “mix your data and combine it with those of millions of people. So we see general patterns, rather than specific data that can be traced back to you. “

Those general patterns can certainly be used to improve certain services, applications or operating system options. Apple does it “to identify the most popular emoji or the best QuickType suggestions”, and Google to know that when we search for “Aguanchu bi fri” we are actually looking for the song “I want to be free” the Queen.

However, Apple also sells ads, albeit on a smaller scale: they indicate this on their support website: “We use information about your account, your purchases and downloads in stores to offer you advertising and to be sure that Apple Search ads App Store Ads and Apple News and Stock Market Ads are interesting for you. “

In fact, they clarify in their section on advertising, “We create groups of people, called segments, who share similar characteristics, and we use these groups to offer targeted advertising. To determine which segments to assign you to and therefore which ads you will receive, we use information about you. “

It is essentially the same as what Google or Facebook promise in their data collection policies for advertising purposes: they all use that collected data to offer you more interesting ads for your personal profile. Microsoft also does something similar and indicates if we want “personalized experiences” during the installation process.

The truth is that all those messages from the big (and not so big) technology companies in the field of protecting our privacy are of course debatable. As explained in The Boston Globe, these companies are not changing the way they collect or use data: what they are changing is the way others are doing it.

We have an example in the recent battle between Apple and Facebook. The changes in iOS regarding the so-called IDFA (IDentifier for Advertisers), similar to the AAID of Android, will make each application that wants to collect this data notify the user so that they can give their consent or not.

It is the latest attack on Facebook – they had previously done something similar with WhatsApp – and its data collection systems on iOS, something that has made Zuckerberg very bad, whose company has already taken advantage of it to attack Apple for other reasons in this particular take and daca. The change certainly protects users, but ultimately favors the Apple ecosystem.

It is true that users win some battle, but the war seems lost and these companies do nothing but get bigger and bigger and more dominant. Privacy protection discourse is great for branding, but those positions are logically interested and they are aimed at boosting the relevance of each company … and its revenue.